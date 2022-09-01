Read full article on original website
Jerald Thomas
2d ago
how does a mental disability allow a biological male to use the women's bathroom, shower and locker room.we need to protect our women and little girls,
Reply(34)
89
Donna Patterson
1d ago
Wow I can see ssid going broke now. I am disabled and worked all my life but I know if I'm man or woman. This is ludicrous. They are determined to ruin America with laws like this.
Reply
48
Lee Stone
1d ago
How does a mental disability have any effect on scientific facts? A male is a male and female a female. Fact, otherwise we would have adults who pretend to be children going to school with our kids so we don't upset their disability. Be smart and stay safe. 🤔 Think
Reply
34
Comments / 83