WMDT.com
50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
WBOC
Lewes Man Killed in Head-on Moped Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Lewes man was killed in a head-on crash while riding a moped in Milton Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a moped westbound on Lockerman Rd. approaching the intersection of N. Coastal Hwy around 11 p.m. A Mazda, driven by a 17-year-old Lincoln boy, was going northbound in the left lane of Coastal Hwy behind an unknown car, approaching the same intersection. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a "Do Not Enter" sign, and began going southbound in the left northbound lane of the highway. The unknown car then swerved to the right to avoid hitting the moped. The Mazda could not swerve in time, hitting the moped head-on.
WBOC
Challenge Coins for Corporal Hilliard
WICOMICO, Md. -- The family of fallen Corporal Glenn Hilliard received a $7,500 check today during a ceremony at the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. The money was raised by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police through the sale of challenge coins. The coins commemorated the legacy of Hilliard, and roughly 1,000 of them were sold in the span of a week.
Baltimore Times
Dorchester County Celebrates Harriet Tubman with a New, Bronze Sculpture
Governor Larry Hogan officially proclaimed 2022 as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland. While the state celebrates the 200th anniversary of the freedom fighter’s birth, the people of Dorchester County will soon have a statue of their own to claim. Harriet Tubman—also known as Araminta Ross—was born enslaved in Dorchester County, Maryland. She later escaped slavery and made numerous trips as a conductor of the Underground Railroad who helped others to gain their freedom.
Bay Net
One Transported After Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that took place this evening in Leonardtown. At approximately 4:32 p.m. on September 1, first responders were dispatched to Fairgrounds Road in the area of Clay Hill Road for a reported crash involving two vehicles. Crews arrived...
Cape Gazette
Mom and daughter Holsteins are last of Hopkins cows
The Hopkins family ended its eight-decade-old dairy farm operation after selling its 1,000 cows over the past two years. So for the first summer in many, many years, the fields along Dairy Farm and Sweetbriar roads outside Lewes have corn growing instead of cows roaming. That’s why it caught my...
WMDT.com
11th arrest made in July 4th homicide in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested an 11th person in connection with the July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester County. We’re told 18-year-old Zakai Curtis was arrested in Easton and charged with attempted first and second degree murder, two counts of second degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, and other criminal charges. Curtis was extradited from Gloucester, Massachusetts and is currently being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
WMDT.com
Parkside starts slow, recovers for opening week victory
SALISBURY, Md. – After a slow start to their contest with Snow Hill, Parkside recovered to win 55-12. Parkside and Snow Hill traded touchdowns early, but the game seemed to shift after a tipped pass to the end zone landed in the hands of Rams wide receiver John Smith to give the home team the lead going into halftime.
firststateupdate.com
Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
Eastern Shore motorcyclist killed in Delaware
An Eastern Shore man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Delaware Monday evening, said Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
Bay Weekly
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’
Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
WMDT.com
Fire at former Wells Appliances under investigation
DELMAR, Md. – An investigation is underway following a fire that destroyed a vacant business in Delmar late Thursday night. Firefighters responded to the two alarm fire at around 11 p.m., at the former Wells Appliances, located at 8925 Stage Road. The blaze took approximately one hour to control.
cambridgespy.org
Final Permit Secured for Demolition of Dorchester General Hospital
On September 1, 2022, Cambridge Waterfront Development, Inc. (CWDI) received the final Permit needed to begin demolition on the Cambridge Harbor site. “We appreciate all those who helped get us to this critical development milestone,” said Matt Leonard, CWDI’s Executive Director. “Obtaining all necessary permits requires the coordination and collaboration of various State and Local departments and officials, utility companies, consultants, designers, and contractors.”
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident that occurred in the Smyrna area on Saturday evening. On September 3, 2022, at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers responded to the area of South Dupont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 24-year-old female from Camden, Delaware had been the victim of a road rage incident. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been driving northbound on South Dupont Boulevard in the Cheswold area when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder. The SUV then began slowing and stopping in front of the victim on the roadway. The victim began passing the SUV, and as she drove by her vehicle was shot. The SUV then fled the scene and proceeded towards an unknown destination.
starpublications.online
Seaford resident’s interest in old police cars becomes a passion
As a young man, Robert Hathaway made a promise to a local police officer that once he finished service in the Marines, he would come back and join the police department. Unfortunately, a tremor in his hands kept him from becoming a Marine — or a policeman. Instead, he became a truck driver, but he never lost his interest in police work. He started buying and restoring old police cars. Now in retirement and living in Seaford, he admits that hobby has become a passion.
Cape Gazette
Police: Man inappropriately touched girl swimmers
Police are searching for a man after they say he inappropriately touched two girls Sept. 4 while swimming at Rehoboth Beach. The girls, both 11, were in the water about 7 p.m. near Rehoboth Avenue when the man swam underwater and grabbed the girls, touching their private areas, said Rehoboth Beach police.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served
On 8/23/2022, TFC M. Posch was at the Taco Bell located at 21583 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD attempting to locate an individual with an active arrest warrant through the Leonardtown Barrack. Troy Markel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and suspected Heroin. Hebb was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.
