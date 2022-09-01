Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Arts+ invites community to preview new Studio 345 space
CHARLOTTE – Arts+ invites the community to preview the new brick-and-mortar home of Studio 345, the longtime free youth development program for high school students who live in Mecklenburg County. The free event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. It will be a celebration of growth,...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Bradford pear exchanges planned for Matthews and Monroe
CHARLOTTE - North Carolina residents can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events in Matthews on Oct. 15 and in Monroe on Oct. 22. Bradford Pear Bounty NC is a partnership between North Carolina...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Town of Matthews hires assistant town manager
MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has hired Melia Gordon as the new assistant town manager. Gordon most recently served as the cultural and diversity manager for the City of Charlotte. She has worked for the City of Charlotte since 2007 in various roles including airport budget and financial services manager, strategy and budget analyst and human resources manager.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wesley Chapel seeking volunteers for annual litter sweep
WESLEY CHAPEL – The Village of Wesley Chapel is seeking volunteers for its annual litter sweep. The sweep takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at Siler Presbyterian Church, 6301 Weddington Road. Litter Busters will supply materials and safety items. Sheriff’s...
Comments / 0