3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
‘Completely vulnerable’: Twins’ Chris Archer, Carlos Correa discussed Astros cheating scandal in the showers
Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer got completely and brutally honest on teammate Carlos Correa in a recent interview with Chris Rose. Rose asked Archer if he and Correa, who was formerly a member of the Houston Astros, ever discussed the Astros cheating scandal. And Archer did not provide a generic answer, per Chris Rose Sports.
Twins receive crucial Sonny Gray update in time for playoff push
Manager Rocco Baldelli and the rest of the Minnesota Twins will be elated to welcome back ace Sonny Gray into the mound. After a hamstring injury forced the 32-year old Gray out of the diamond in his previous start against the Chicago White Sox where he allowed two runs and five hits in four innings, […] The post Twins receive crucial Sonny Gray update in time for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, much like the rest of the team, has looked like a shell of himself during the second half of the 2022 MLB season. After the Yankees dominated the first half of the year, getting off to a record-setting start and appearing on pace for a historic season, the wheels […] The post Yankees’ Gleyber Torres gets brutally honest on his abysmal second half appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans
The New York Yankees placed OF Andrew Benintendi on the IL due to right wrist inflammation, per Bryan Hoch. The Benintendi injury comes at a bad time, as the Yankees have struggled as of late and their AL East lead is declining rapidly. The Yankees held a lead of over 15 games just a few […] The post Andrew Benintendi injury update after MRI won’t please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum reacts to getting wish granted by hometown Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals have blown past the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division. They have put themselves into position for a deep playoff run and possibly contend for yet another World Series title. It’s not only the baseball world that noticed how well the Cardinals have been performing. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson […] The post Jayson Tatum reacts to getting wish granted by hometown Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut
Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Chicago Bulls had themselves a rather bizarre season last year. New acquisition DeMar DeRozan had himself a season to remember, torching opponents with regularity. Despite doubts from most fans, they fought for a top seed to start the year. However, multiple injuries to the Bulls completely dismantled their starting lineup. From Lonzo Ball all the way to Nikola Vucevic, nearly every player went down at some point during the season.
Las Vegas Raiders’ 2 best trade assets after 53-man roster cuts
The wait is over, Raider Nation. For weeks, you’ve been patiently waiting to see what the deal is with the Las Vegas Raiders’ 53-man roster. Now that the preseason is all wrapped up, the wait is over. Las Vegas has announced every cut on the way to 53 players.
