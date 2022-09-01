Read full article on original website
Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic
It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
AnnaSophia Robb Salutes Her Upcoming Wedding With Series of Sweet Snaps
AnnaSophia Robb is counting down the days to her nuptials in a new social media post. The 28-year-old actress, who starred in The Act and Dr. Death, revealed that she and her fiancé, Trevor Jonathan Paul, visited the local Marriage Licenses and Records department in preparation for their big day–which is swiftly approaching.
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Chrissy Teigen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Upcoming Music Video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend returned home from their family vacation and the two got right to work. Previously, Teigen, Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, were busy exploring Europe. While there, Teigen showed off her baby bump in beautiful fashion, often spotted in elegant dresses or trendy bathing suits.
'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Co-Stars to Reunite for Holiday Movie
A magical reunion for the most magical time of the year. Jane Seymour is set to share the screen once again with her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman co-star Joe Lando in a Christmas movie airing on Lifetime later this year. Seymour played the titular Dr. Quinn in six seasons of...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office
Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Vanessa Hudgens Radiates Model Behavior in Photos From Recent Trip to Montreal
Vanessa Hudgens took advantage of a fantastic photo opportunity while wandering about Montreal. The 33-year-old actress posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of her in a trendy all black outfit. But the main focus of the photos was her Versace bag, which she modeled with a variety of unique...
Taylor Hawkins’ Son Slays Drum Solo During Recent Foo Fighters Performance
Last night, London's Wembley Stadium lit up for a tribute concert in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins. The 50-year-old musician, best known for his participation in the rock band Foo Fighters from 1999 until his tragic passing earlier this year. Hawkins was survived by his wife, Alison, and their three kids: Oliver Shane (16), Annabelle (13), and Everleigh (8).
Selena Gomez Celebrates Rare Beauty's 2nd Birthday With Heartfelt Message on Instagram
Selena Gomez is celebrating a major milestone with her makeup company, Rare Beauty. Today, Sept. 3, marks its second anniversary. "@RareBeauty turns 2 today!" the actress, 30, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a series of images and videos throughout her time as founder of the inclusive beauty brand. "I'm honored...
Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Fans React to Hilarious TikTok of Robert Pattinson's Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Turning Down a Man
Suki Waterhouse is an English model, actress and singer. She also happens to be dating everyone's teenage dream, Robert Pattinson, but one poor soul still had to shoot his shot. Waterhouse shared a video on her TikTok of her persistent suitor, who seemed to have caught sight of Waterhouse and...
Reese Witherspoon ‘Can’t Ignore’ the Teenage Dirtbag Trend Any Longer, Shares Pics From Her Grungy Phase
Reese Witherspoon tried her best not to get involved with the social media trend that tasked users with sorting through old photos from their teenage years, but ultimately, she caved. The 46-year-old actress posted a collage of photos–which she claimed to be from sometime in the 1990s– set to a...
The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover
It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com
Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Teacher Morriah Young Calls Herself a "Powerhouse of Energy and Excitement"
Morriah Young is a teacher and artist whose personality is as colorful as the art she creates (as well as her style). The 28-year-old grew up watching Survivor from the very beginning and is here to check one final thing off the bucket list of her late mother. But she feels the rawness of that experience has prepared her for the perseverance the game requires, and hopes to leave the island brighter than when she entered it.
Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'
Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
Millie Bobby Brown Shares a Snap From the Pool With Her Adorable Dog Marley
Millie Bobby Brown has enjoyed the dog days of summer by taking a swim with her furry friend Marley. The 18-year-old shared an adorable new photo of the two taking a dip via Instagram and captioned the post: "pool day with marley mops. Marley is the actress' Golden Labrador Retriever,...
Harry Styles Sweetly Recognizes Repeat Fan in the Crowd at Madison Square Garden
Harry Styles goes viral just about every day for his fan interactions during live shows. Now in a mini-residency at Madison Square Garden in NYC, they're rather endless. Today, TikTok user @journey_rae shared a sweet video of the singer recognizing her in the crowd near the stage. Styles was walking...
