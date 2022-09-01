ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Parade

Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic

It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
Parade

AnnaSophia Robb Salutes Her Upcoming Wedding With Series of Sweet Snaps

AnnaSophia Robb is counting down the days to her nuptials in a new social media post. The 28-year-old actress, who starred in The Act and Dr. Death, revealed that she and her fiancé, Trevor Jonathan Paul, visited the local Marriage Licenses and Records department in preparation for their big day–which is swiftly approaching.
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Owen Knight is Bringing His "Cutthroat" Skills from the Admissions Office

Director of admissions Owen Knight is hoping to be accepted into the Survivor winners' circle by the end of this season. The 30-year-old fell back in love with the show as an adult and feels his interpersonal skills can get many alliance applications accepted. He feels he's perceived as a cross between a long-haired "bro" and a brainy nerd, and hopes that can make him a big unknown on the island.
Parade

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Slays Drum Solo During Recent Foo Fighters Performance

Last night, London's Wembley Stadium lit up for a tribute concert in honor of the late Taylor Hawkins. The 50-year-old musician, best known for his participation in the rock band Foo Fighters from 1999 until his tragic passing earlier this year. Hawkins was survived by his wife, Alison, and their three kids: Oliver Shane (16), Annabelle (13), and Everleigh (8).
Parade

Reba McEntire Shares Chilling Warning in New Trailer for 'Big Sky' Season 3

Reba McEntire seems to be entering her villain-era in the latest for Big Sky, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. And deadly the trails are as Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) are sent to look into the disappearance of a backpacker. The case leads them to Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking business run by Sunny and Buck Barnes, played by the country music legend and her real-life boyfriend, Rex Linn.
Parade

The Internet's Best Parodies of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album Cover

It's been almost a week since Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album Midnights (re-recordings aside) at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022. Since then, she's released several limited edition alternative covers, and the internet—including a number of brands and celebs—has put forth a slew of creative parodies.
Parade

Lindsay Lohan Secures Role in Second Netflix Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in a brand new romantic comedy as part of her two-picture deal with Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, will star in the upcoming film Irish Wish, where she will play the role of Maddie, a bridesmaid attending a wedding in Ireland to watch her best friend marry the love of her life.
Parade

Meet the 'Survivor 43' Cast! Teacher Morriah Young Calls Herself a "Powerhouse of Energy and Excitement"

Morriah Young is a teacher and artist whose personality is as colorful as the art she creates (as well as her style). The 28-year-old grew up watching Survivor from the very beginning and is here to check one final thing off the bucket list of her late mother. But she feels the rawness of that experience has prepared her for the perseverance the game requires, and hopes to leave the island brighter than when she entered it.
Parade

Victor Garber Takes Fans Through Vocal Warmup on Set of 'Family Law'

Victor Garber is giving his fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes before he begins filming for the show Family Law. The Canadian actor, 73—who stars in the popular series on The CW—shared a clip of the vocal warmups he does while prepping to go on set in a new TikTok video posted on Friday, Sept. 2.
Parade

Avril Lavigne Honored With Her Own Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Avril Lavigne officially has her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The eight-time Grammy nominated Canadian singer celebrated her newfound accolades with a ceremony in Hollywood, California on Aug. 31. Lavigne's fiancé, who is known professionally as Mod Sun, a few of her friends, and fellow collaborator Machine Gun Kelly were also in attendance.
Parade

Parade

