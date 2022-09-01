ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed

Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area. – A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY. The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Paso Robles Fire...
PASO ROBLES, CA
#Acre
travellemming.com

17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)

Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
MORRO BAY, CA
kprl.com

North County Weather 09.02.2022

Sunny today, highs near 110 in Paso Robles. 104 in Atascadero. Northerly winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 61. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, and hot again. Highs near 110 in Paso. 105 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero

– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
KEYT

Santa Maria Saints hang on and edge Nipomo 14-13

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Nipomo High School went for the win but instead they fell to 0-3 on the season. Santa Maria stopped Gabe Evans inches short on a two-point conversion attempt with just over one minute left as the Saints edged the Titans 14-13 to move to 2-1 on the year.
NIPOMO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside

Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Axios San Francisco

Road trip: 10 things to do in San Luis Obispo

If you're planning your next getaway, consider a trip to San Luis Obispo, just under four hours from San Francisco.Here's what to do, where to eat, drink and stay. Where to stay1. Hotel San Luis ObispoWith bright airy guest rooms and spa-like bathrooms (plus an actual spa) this hotel is a dreamy, restorative retreat. They have several packages for spa add-ons, longer stays and romantic getaways here. Rates: $350+Location: 877 Palm St. Photo: Tanveer Badal, courtesy of Hotel San Luis Obispo2. Granada Hotel & BistroA 17-room boutique hotel, Granada Hotel & Bistro features cozy, well-curated bedrooms with exposed brick walls,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

