Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tap water in 6 SLO County communities smells ‘musty.’ Here’s why
The water is still safe to drink.
Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and PLAY, Inc. partnered to offer a free family swim day at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center Saturday. The post Free family swim day gives residents an escape from the Santa Maria heat appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Drivers heading to the Oceano Dunes stuck in traffic
Many locals and visitors were going to the Oceano Dunes for some Labor Day weekend activities, but the got stuck in the mess.
Paso Robles house fire burns garage and travel trailer
Four engines responded to the residential fire on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria residents may have noticed an "unusual" taste or odor in their water recently, but city officials ensure that the water supply remains safe for consumption. The post Santa Maria officials said water remains safe for consumption despite odor, taste appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed
Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area. – A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY. The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant. Paso Robles Fire...
Courthouse News Service
Once vanished, the Pismo clam is back — and Pismo Beach is thrilled
PISMO BEACH, Calif. (CN) — In a 1957 Merrie Melodies cartoon, a feverishly tunneling Bugs Bunny bursts through the soil, raises his arms, and gleefully announces, “Well, here we are — Pismo Beach and all the clams we can eat!”. While that episode has long provided a...
syvnews.com
Temperature records could fall in Santa Maria, Lompoc as heat wave hits inland areas
Although Santa Maria and Lompoc will be spared the blistering heat that will cook inland valleys and mountains, temperature records in the two cities could still fall on Saturday, a local forecaster said. Cuyama Valley is also a target for several days of record-setting temperatures, based on the forecast highs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SLO County air-racing pilot killed in Kern County crash
An avid flyer, Sherman Smoot was born in San Luis Obispo and was past president of the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles.
Driver crashes car into mobile home park pool
Incident occurred Sunday night in Paso Robles Mobile Village. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to Paso Robles Mobile Village located in the 3000 block of Spring St. in Paso Robles Sunday night for a report of a driver crashing a vehicle into a pool. Around 8:30 p.m.,...
travellemming.com
17 Best Things to Do in Morro Bay (in 2022)
Situated along California’s central coast, there are countless fun things to do in Morro Bay. From whale watching to bird-watching, lounging on the Morro Rock Beach, and playing billiards in a downtown bar, you are guaranteed continual entertainment in Morro Bay. As a California local, I’ve visited this sleepy...
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in North SLO County the week of Aug. 21?
In total, 40 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $733,175. The average price per square foot ended up at $402.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff Department successfully contained a 49-year-old woman accused of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with deputies. The post Pismo Beach woman taken into custody for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Business slows in Paso Robles during heat wave, workers say
Downtown Paso Robles, normally bustling with tourists in the late summer months, is noticeably quiet this week.
kprl.com
North County Weather 09.02.2022
Sunny today, highs near 110 in Paso Robles. 104 in Atascadero. Northerly winds increasing to 15-25 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 61. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, and hot again. Highs near 110 in Paso. 105 in Atascadero. NNW winds 10-15 miles per...
Update: Multiple schools put on lockdown in Atascadero
– The Atascadero Police Department released additional details about the search conducted yesterday for a possible male with a rifle near North County Christian School in Atascadero:. Yesterday at approximately 1:18 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a call from North County Christian School that two students reported seeing a...
KEYT
Santa Maria Saints hang on and edge Nipomo 14-13
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Nipomo High School went for the win but instead they fell to 0-3 on the season. Santa Maria stopped Gabe Evans inches short on a two-point conversion attempt with just over one minute left as the Saints edged the Titans 14-13 to move to 2-1 on the year.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
SLO County burger chain opens new restaurant at Public Market. Take a look inside
Luke Brooks wants to bring people together — by sharing his family’s recipes with the community. “One thing that every culture in the whole world shares is the essence of sitting down and talking to one another and sharing a meal,” said Brooks, director of operations for Brooks Burgers. “It’s the part of the day where everyone can decompress and come together as a community.”
Atascadero Resident Charles ‘Cap’ Capper Turns 100 Years Young
ATASCADERO — Born on Sept. 2, 1922, World War II veteran Charles “Cap” Capper will celebrate his 100th birthday this Friday. “If I go to pick up a couple of prescriptions, they always ask you your birthdate, and I’ll tell them ‘Sept. 2, 1922, do the math,'” Cap said with a laugh.
Road trip: 10 things to do in San Luis Obispo
If you're planning your next getaway, consider a trip to San Luis Obispo, just under four hours from San Francisco.Here's what to do, where to eat, drink and stay. Where to stay1. Hotel San Luis ObispoWith bright airy guest rooms and spa-like bathrooms (plus an actual spa) this hotel is a dreamy, restorative retreat. They have several packages for spa add-ons, longer stays and romantic getaways here. Rates: $350+Location: 877 Palm St. Photo: Tanveer Badal, courtesy of Hotel San Luis Obispo2. Granada Hotel & BistroA 17-room boutique hotel, Granada Hotel & Bistro features cozy, well-curated bedrooms with exposed brick walls,...
Comments / 0