Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
bgindependentmedia.org
Perrysburg man arrested for allegedly putting man in chokehold
A Perrysburg man was arrested for assault after he allegedly put a man in a chokehold in Bowling Green on Friday. Ricardo Oviedo III, age 20, was charged with assault and obstructing official business and taken to Wood County Jail. Police discovered Oviedo also had two warrants out of Wood County Sheriff`s Office and Perrysburg Police Department.
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
wktn.com
Shooting Kills Mt. Victory Man; Person of Interest Being Held on Unrelated Charges
A Mt. Victory man is dead after a shooting that occurred at the start of Labor Day weekend. According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to County Road 135 at Township Road 110 at around 12:35 Saturday morning to investigate a report about a vehicle sitting in the roadway with the headlights off.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for domestic violence, felonious assault and child endangerment
A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly assaulted multiple family members. Juan Trujillo Jr., 51, was charged with three counts of domestic violence, felonious assault and child endangerment, and taken to Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police Division responded around 9 p.m., for a domestic violence in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students hospitalized from reactions to illegal drugs at high school
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Wyandot County EMS transported five students to a local hospital for medical treatment Friday after the students began having adverse reactions to illegal narcotics. When officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department arrived at Upper Sandusky High School, several students were treated on the scene....
Vermilion man dies in 4-vehicle crash Sunday night
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A 20-year-old Vermilion man has died after a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County, which happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday along US 6 near mile post 5. Authorities with the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say the Madison Township crash happened as a...
95.3 MNC
Angola man, 29, found dead on side of road in Fulton County
An Angola man was found dead off a roadway in Fulton County. First responders were called around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, to the are of 9050 West and 100 North in Kewanna where the found Charles Grisby, 29, unconscious and unresponsive. Grisby was pronounced dead at the scene.
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
13abc.com
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, suspect turns himself in
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police. Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park. Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least...
Lima man pleads no contest to hit-and-run
LIMA — A Lima man was found guilty of failure to stop after hitting a pedestrian after leaving the scene of a fatal traffic accident in October 2021, a felony of the third degree. John Rondot, 42, pleaded no contest to the charge, which is not an admission of...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Mark K. Hester, 38, of 225 S Woodlawn Ave, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Allante R. Johnson, 31, of 1340 Reservoir Rd, Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 90 days jail. 70 days suspended. $600 fine. Cameron D. Stalnaker, 33, of...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
13abc.com
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
Police calls
500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
WANE-TV
1 killed, 21 injured when semi causes pileup on Ohio highway
LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Sunday afternoon involving nine vehicles on a highway in Allen County, Ohio. The initial investigation determined a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer was driving on I-75 southbound when it approached slowed traffic due to a separate crash near the 125 mile-marker around 12:25 p.m.
Man charged with murder in Weiler Homes homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Corey Coley at the Weiler Homes in east Toledo. 19-year-old Chris Berry is currently being held in jail and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. However, Berry did not appear in court today or enter a plea. The case is scheduled to continue Friday morning. He is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
