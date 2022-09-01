Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
wxpr.org
RECOMPETE Act could bring new jobs to rural Michigan
A program approved by Congress aims to give rural communities a leg up when applying for federal dollars. The CHIPS Act, passed last month, aims to boost manufacturing in the United States. It includes a $1 billion pilot program, the RECOMPETE Act, to help distressed communities fund economic development. John...
Open jobs, a worker shortage, nurses needed and more mid-Michigan labor news
SAGINAW, MI — Monday, Sept. 5, is Labor Day, a holiday to recognize the American labor movement and celebrate workers, and the unofficial end of summer. Here’s some recent mid-Michigan labor news to catch up on this holiday weekend:. Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses. The...
Detroit News
Celebrate Michigan Photo Contest winners draw from state's splendor
Penelope McGinty was outdoors with her daughter on a sunny winter day when she spotted some icicles hanging from a tree outside her Clinton Township home. "They looked like they would be a crown for a queen or princes," McGinty said. "We started out taking pictures of them on her head, as a crown, and I just directed her to move them to her face."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GRBJ—Hybrid model stays steady in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—According to a new nationwide survey, hybrid work isn’t going away anytime soon — and a local real estate expert said it is here to stay in West Michigan. JLL, a global commercial real estate company with a Grand Rapids presence, recently...
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
33 of the Best Fall Festivals in Michigan for 2022
In addition to sweater weather, football games, and apple picking, fall festivals are one of the most delightful fall activities we have to look forward to in Michigan. Look carefully, and you’ll find unique celebrations popping up everywhere. The rodeo at Charlotte’s Frontier Days, the gigantic bonfire at Iron River’s celebration, and the pumpkin smashing drama at Pond Hill Farm (Harbor Springs) just scratch the surface of what’s planned for September and October in Michigan.
Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Whitmer Cuts the Ribbon on New Semiconductor Chip Factory
A major step in controlling the global chip shortage is being built in Michigan. Semiconductor chips have been in short supply around the world for two years. These chips are used in a variety of machines, vehicles and electronics. The world needs them to be made more quickly. A company...
Meijer to introduce 2 new stores in SE Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Meijer has announced it will build two new stores in southeast Michigan, introducing a new concept that the company says will offer customers a "more simplified experience."Two new facilities, coined "Meijer Grocery," will be located in Orion and Macomb townships and will provide customers with easier access to fresher foods. "Our customers know they can count on us for the freshest foods and best value, which has always been at the core of what we do at Meijer," said Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes in a press release. "Meijer Grocery will now provide that same combination of freshness and value in a foods focused format in your local community."The stores will range from 75,000 square feet to 90,000 square feet and will feature groceries, a meat counter, a bakery, deli and pharmacy as well as health and beauty products. Meijer currently operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR will pay you $100 per bushel of red pine cones
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something on the ground could be worth a fun family trip and maybe a pretty penny too!. Through the end of September, the hunt is on for red pine cones with the state paying $100 for a bushel. The pine cones will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources plant trees in state forests.
ahealthiermichigan.org
Peak Times for Fall Color Across Michigan
While every season in Michigan has something to appreciate, the multi-colored beauty of fall is truly magical. If you’re planning a fall color tour, you’ll want to know when your destination will hit its peak color. Although the timing of the most vibrant fall colors varies from year to year, this chart provides typical peak color times in the state:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan Candidate Matt DePerno Boasts of Effort Showing How to Stuff Ballots
Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno is determined to undermine voter confidence in elections. Michigan Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno told a crowd last year he had a "lab" where he could take people and show them how election equipment can be manipulated, according to a previously unreported video obtained by The Detroit News.
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine for some, clouds for others in northern Michigan
Geography matters today. In the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula...plenty of sunshine. South of Traverse City and Gaylord and Alpena...some clouds. The farther south you are today, the more clouds you'll see. Light wind everywhere. From the east 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures will be mostly in the low to middle 70s. It could stay in the upper 60s near the Great Lakes.
Detroit News
Editorial: Hold debates early enough to inform all voters
Seeking office in Michigan should come with the prerequisite that candidates agree to a reasonable number of debates with their opponents, at a time, place and in a format arranged by an impartial entity. Debates don't always happen in Michigan, even for major offices. In 2020, for example, Democratic Sen....
8 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As Labor Day weekend approaches, there are eight Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading...
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor deletes picture with Three Percenters flag, disavows sentiments of group
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Shane Hernandez, the GOP candidate for Lieutenant Governor running alongside Tudor Dixon, has apologized after posting a photo to Twitter. The photo showed him standing behind a Three Percenters flag, and beside a man he claims he bought honey from. After posting the photo,...
Michigan third grade students low test scores flagged for retention
A recent report reveals an increasing number of Michigan third graders are eligible to be held back.
Comments / 0