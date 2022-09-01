ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak

In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Technics Debuts 2 New Pairs of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds

Audio brand Technics has engineered two new pairs of wireless headphones, the EAH-AZ40 and EAH-AZ60. Combining functionality and a sophisticated minimal design, the headphones offer its user expansive audio for a crisp listening experience. Both headphones employ key features such as noise cancellation and the brand’s own JustMyVoice technology, which...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Save $50 on Sony's True Wireless LinkBuds S

Sony's true wireless LinkBuds S earphones deliver quality audio performance and effective noise cancellation for less when you buy a pair for 25% off from Best Buy(Opens in a new window). Available in black, white, or beige, the closed-design buds ship with four pairs of silicone eartips in various sizes...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 brings 5G and a 120Hz display to the US for less than $300

Samsung is bringing the Galaxy A23 5G to the US today, providing fast 5G connectivity and a 120Hz full HD display for just under $300. The US release only includes a single color (black), with prices starting from $299.99 at AT&T, T-Mobile, and elsewhere. It was previously announced that this handset would also hit the Taiwanese market in blue and peach versions in addition to black.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Save Up to $173 on Samsung's Latest Galaxy Tab S8 Tablets

Samsung's Galaxy Tabs have consistently claimed a top spot on our lists of the best Android tablets for the year, and right now you can pick up some of the newest models in this lineup at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering discounts on both the entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the step-up Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which are on sale for up to $173 off. These deals, like many other deals happening this Labor Day weekend, expire tonight. Be sure to get your order in before 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) if you're hoping to snag one of these Samsung tablets at a discount.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Samsung Labor Day Sale 2022: Shop the Biggest Deals on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More

Labor Day Weekend 2022 has arrived along with all the savings events and impressive discounts on big-ticket items. From top-rated TVs and mobile devices to home appliances, all tech essentials are on sale right now. As summer comes to an end, Samsung has the hottest Labor Day deals to shop this weekend. The Samsung Labor Day Sale is currently offering a wide selection of heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Verizon May Add Apple One Services Bundle to Your Mobile Plan

While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week's iPhone 14 launch event, Verizon may have another incentive to get iOS users to sign up for its 5G service: including Apple One, the bundle of all Apple services, as a free perk. Verizon may include Apple One with its...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Sennheiser’s more-affordable soundbar is still a premium-sounding beast

Sennheiser’s debut soundbar, released in 2019, was a niche product for a couple of reasons. The first was the price. At $2,499.95, it rivaled the cost of many traditional surround sound systems comprised of AV receivers and multiple speakers. But perhaps more important was its size. I say this with love, but the original Ambeo Soundbar (which has now been renamed the Ambeo Soundbar Max) was a chunky boy, which hardly made it an easy sell for anyone looking to tuck it discreetly in front of their TV.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Want iOS 16 Now? Download the Latest iPhone Beta Release

IOS 16 -- the next version of software for the Apple iPhone -- will bring a bevy of new features, such as a customizable lock screen, an intelligent cropping feature for photos, the ability to unsend and edit text messages, and battery percentage back in the status bar. Apple will...
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra Is Up to $800 Off, Plus More Labor Day Samsung Smartphone Deals

The end-of-summer savings are in full force at Samsung's Labor Day Sale where there are massive deals on all Galaxy S22 phones as well as the new Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Labor Day is just days away and the smartphone savings are here with the tech giant offering instant Samsung credit and bundles to also save on tablets, headphones, and smartwatches. Don't miss out on the Labor Day 2022 discounts being offered on Samsung's high-performance phone options.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Coolest Features of iOS 16: Learn What's Coming to Your iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple will soon release iOS 16, the next major version of its Phone software, but users can test a public beta version before the official software comes out. Why it matters. iOS 16...
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

The Best Labor Day 2022 TV Deals to Shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and More

Labor Day traditionally signals the end of summer, but with fall comes the perfect time to get cozy and catch up on our favorite TV shows and new movies. You may have been waiting for Labor Day to shop all the best TV deals to upgrade your at-home viewing experience. Labor Day sales are in full swing this week, with major retailers like Amazon, Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy releasing big TV deals.
TV SHOWS
pocketnow.com

Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more

Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
ELECTRONICS

