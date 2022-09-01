ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seabrook, NH

Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found

The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, NH Crash

A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle driven...
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
29-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed Walking Through Cambridge Parking Lot: Police

A box truck hit and killed a 29-year-old pedestrian as he crossed through a parking lot in Cambridge earlier this week, authorities said. Matthew Barker was in a lot off State Street near Massachusetts Avenue Thursday night, Sept. 1, around 8:30 when a box truck for a local restaurant crashed into him, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. It's unclear what caused the wreck.
BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas

BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail

MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
For the Love of God, Don't Park Like a Jerk

Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here your whole life, you know that parking is a premium in this neighborhood. So if you park like a jerk – you know take up two spots or with your ass hanging out into the street – your neighbors take notice.
Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts

ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

