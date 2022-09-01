Read full article on original website
Dog Who Ran from I-95 Crash Scene in Seabrook, NH is Found
The story of Nova, the dog who went missing after a crash on Interstate 95 in Seabrook has a happy ending. The 1-year-old pug was riding in a car that was involved in a car crash Wednesday night in the southbound lanes near the Route 84 (Kensington Road) overpass and ran away into the wooded area along the highway. The Seabrook Fire Department and Granite State Dog Recovery have been trying to capture her since.
41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, NH Crash
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle driven...
Police: Two deceased after fatal motorcycle crash in Bedford, N.H.
Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred in Bedford, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon. According to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski, members of the police and fire departments responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on South River Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
State Police investigating fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one woman in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. A 2021 Kia Forte sedan was going south on Walnut Street just before the intersection of Sparhawk Drive around 2 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that, for reasons still under investigation, the Kia veered off...
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
Marine veteran among 2 killed in triple shooting in Boston neighborhood, family says
BOSTON — A U.S. Marine Corps veteran is one of two men who were killed in a triple shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to family members of the victim. Boston police said the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 26 Melbourne St. Relatives...
29-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed Walking Through Cambridge Parking Lot: Police
A box truck hit and killed a 29-year-old pedestrian as he crossed through a parking lot in Cambridge earlier this week, authorities said. Matthew Barker was in a lot off State Street near Massachusetts Avenue Thursday night, Sept. 1, around 8:30 when a box truck for a local restaurant crashed into him, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. It's unclear what caused the wreck.
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Suspicious death investigation ongoing near popular Manchester walking trail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities responded Friday morning to a suspicious death near a popular Manchester walking trail. The NH Attorney General’s Office says they’re investigating the stabbing death of an adult male in the area of a walking trail near Nutt Pond. There is no danger to...
BPD Missing Person Alert: 8-Year-Old Anthony Pedro-Deas
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Anthony Pedro-Deas, 8, who was last seen on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 4:45 PM in the area of Parkman Street in Dorchester. Pedro-Deas was las seen with short hair, no shirt, black and blue shorts, blue and orange New Balance sneakers and riding a blue and orange bicycle.
‘Heroic’ neighbor saves mother, 2 children after Boston home went up in flames
BOSTON — Five adults and four kids were able to escape a heavy fire that tore through their Roslindale home early Saturday morning. Two Boston Firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries after the 3-alarm fire broke out on Delford Street just after midnight. A heroic neighbor jumped into action...
Arrest made after 75-year-old stabbed to death on Manchester, NH trail
MANCHESTER, N.H - Investigators in New Hampshire have made an arrest after a man in his 70s was found stabbed to death by a pond in Manchester Friday morning.Raymond Moore, a 40-year-old with no current address, is in custody and charged with second-degree murder, Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.The 75-year-old victim was found at about 10:30 a.m. on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond. He received emergency medical treatment but died at the scene. His name has not been released.Moore will be in court on Tuesday. Authorities said he previously lived in Forest, Mississippi.
For the Love of God, Don’t Park Like a Jerk
Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here your whole life, you know that parking is a premium in this neighborhood. So if you park like a jerk – you know take up two spots or with your ass hanging out into the street – your neighbors take notice.
Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts
ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
Two Maine Turnpike Ramps to Temporarily Close in Kittery
Two ramps between Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike in Kittery are scheduled to close for about a month starting in September. The first to close will be the Exit 3 ramp from the northbound Turnpike to Route 1 on Monday, September 12. Once the ramp closes the work of bridge repairs and repavement can begin at a cost of $975,000.
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
