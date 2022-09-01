Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
8 ways to celebrate fall including shopping, pumpkin patches + more
Fall is approaching so it’s the season for cozy evenings and calmer outings. Whether you’re going on a date or spending time with family and friends, we’ve gathered eight ways you can have fun this fall in Birmingham. 1. Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ fall plant sale. Peruse...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Outdoor Dining Spots
On Fridays we dine out. That has been part of the fabric of our family for as long as I can remember. My husband and I both did it with our families growing up, and we do it with our girls now. Unless we have another obligation, we look forward to our Friday nights out and about as a family. We are also a family that prefers to dine outdoors when the option is available. Dining outdoors used to only be an option for a few months of the year when we lived in the midwest. Now (thanks in part to the pandemic) it has become a 365-day-a-year opportunity. It’s often a tough decision to make given there are so many great Birmingham outdoor dining spots.
momcollective.com
Top Family-Friendly Restaurants in Birmingham
One of the things I love most about Birmingham is our vibrant culinary scene. Even though our metropolis is relatively small compared to the larger, more well-known “foodie” magnets, we aren’t playin’ around. For goodness’ sake, we’ve got the 2018 James Beard Most Outstanding Restaurant in America winner up in here, y’all!!
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Haunted Houses
It’s spooky season and we have rounded up the 4 best haunted houses in Birmingham, AL!. Dates: Opening Night Sept 30: 7:00pm – Midnight; Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday Nights: 7:00pm – 10:00pm; Friday and Saturday Nights: 7:00pm – Midnight. Website: https://www.atroxfactory.com/. Location: 8404 Parkway Dr. Leeds,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
birminghamtimes.com
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
birminghamtimes.com
K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery Has a Sweet Home in Birmingham
Kristal Bryant’s sweet success is absolutely made from scratch. The chef-owner of K&J’s Elegant Pastries & Creamery, a custom cake shop in downtown Birmingham that specializes in cakes for all occasions, including weddings, started her business in 2010 in her home kitchen making sweets for friends and family. She outgrew that space and opened a shop on Kent Dairy Road in Alabaster in 2013 selling custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The initial investment was $15,000; she and her husband painted the place and built their own counter.
Bham Now
These 5 theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day in Birmingham with great movie specials, Sat. Sept 3
National Cinema Day is this Saturday, September 3. Birmingham has its share of movie theaters and cinemas around the city and we have a list of five that are offering $3 movie specials in celebration of this national day. Check it out. 1. AMC. The Greater Birmingham area has its...
Bham Now
5 places to get your African food fix in Birmingham
Want to know where you can find African food in lil old Birmingham? We gathered five spots for you to try African cuisine that’s just as tasty as the dishes on the other side of the world. 1. Sahani. For authentic Kenyan dishes, order from Sahani. Every day they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vote for the Hollis Wright Birmingham area top football performance for Week 3
The Hollis Wright Birmingham area high school football Player of the Week will be chosen by fans voting for the top performances in the Birmingham area. Voting closes at 11 p.m. on Wednesday with results posted on Thursday so make your selection below. Players are selected from nominations by coaches...
wbrc.com
Train derails in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are on the scene after a train derailed in Birmingham on September 4, 2022. This happened on Goldwire Street and 16th Avenue SW. So far, no word on what caused the train to derail. We will continue to update this story as we learn more...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Opens in Metropolitan Birmingham, Alabama
Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer, located at in metropolitan Alabama at 4985 Academy Court in Bessemer, Alabama. Formerly a Red Roof Inn, the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer is a 66-room hotel located off of I-20 with easy access to I-459. The hotel features interior corridors and offers free in-room Verified Wi-Fi™ in every room, a free expanded cable package, business center, coin laundry, a snack center and free coffee in the lobby. All guest rooms are non-smoking and Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Birmingham – Bessemer is a pet-friendly hotel.
momcollective.com
The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham
Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Labor Day swim guide: Beware high bacteria levels in these Alabama waterways
The Labor Day weekend will be a busy time on the Coosa and Cahaba Rivers in Alabama, but there may still be harmful levels of bacteria or other water quality issues to be aware of before jumping in. For the latest water sample results from multiple spots along those rivers,...
Comeback Town: Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted...
Bham Now
Johnny’s Restaurant has the “Best Fried Food in Alabama” according to Food & Wine
Food & Wine Magazine recently named Johnny’s Restaurant in Homewood as home of the best fried food in the state. Keep reading to learn what makes the award winning spot so delicious (and what fried food to try next time you visit). Award winning catfish. You just know it’s...
Clanton Advertiser
OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’
Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned wellness businesses that will have you feeling refreshed and renewed
There’s been a lot of talk about personal wellness lately and how to holistically treat common issues. The real questions is: where do you even start? Luckily, The Magic City is full of Black-owned wellness businesses that believe in self-advancement and the art of treating yourself in both mind and body. Here are a few of our favorites.
ironcity.ink
Birmingham Squadron announces the 2022-2023 season schedule
The Birmingham Squadron has announced its season schedule for the 2022-23 basketball season. The Squadron will play 24 home games at Legacy Arena, the first kicking off on Nov. 6 against the Lakeland Magic, according to a press release. Like last year, the Birmingham Squadron will continue playing in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas calls out Alabama ahead of Week 2 showdown
Alabama just got finished delivering an unholy beatdown to the Utah State Aggies, 55-0. Aggies fans said they wanted ‘Bama after downing UConn in Week 0. Instead, they got 5 touchdowns from former Heisman winning quarterback and potential 2022 frontrunner Bryce Young, as well as 250+ yards rushing in an incredibly lopsided loss.
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
Comments / 0