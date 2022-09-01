Read full article on original website
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The Florida Gators and Michigan Wolverines crack the top 25 following their impressive performances in Week 1.
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
Brian Kelly's LSU debut spoiled by special teams error vs. Florida State | UNDISPUTED
Last night’s LSU-Florida State game came down to the wire. It included a muffed punt, a fumble and a 99-yard drive all in the last two minutes and 15 seconds that ended with LSU’s potential game-tying extra point being blocked by the Seminoles to win 24-23. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe share their takeaways from Brian Kelly's LSU debut.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Michigan QB tracker: McNamara, McCarthy both shine in Week 1
Jim Harbaugh's choice to not settle on a permanent starting quarterback generated a lot of attention, discussion and second-guessing. Some observers see it as a smart move, a way to create competition between Michigan's incumbent starter Cade McNamara and challenger JJ McCarthy. Others viewed it as a risk that could damage team chemistry and hinder the development of whoever ultimately ends up being the starter.
No. 2 Ohio State outlasts No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young breaks down The Ohio State Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Columbus, Ohio. C.J. Stroud was huge for the Buckeyes, completing 24-of-34 passes for 223 yards, two TD and 0 INT and RJ talks about his gutsy performance.
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Utah-Florida
The Utah Utes travel to the Swamp to face off with the Florida Gators for a Week 1 college football showdown on Saturday evening. Utah went 10-4 overall last season, including a 48-45 loss to Ohio State on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl. The Gators didn't fare as well as the Utes in 2021. They went 6-7 overall, including a 29-17 loss to UCF in Gasparilla Bowl.
'Down and dirty': Ohio State finds a way to win ugly
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day walked into Ohio State’s postgame interview room Saturday smiling. Actually, he was giddy. Yes, the second-ranked Buckeyes had just beaten fifth-ranked Notre Dame 21-10 at a roaring Horseshoe to open the season. But this wasn’t the 45-point, offensive explosion of a performance we were all expecting. This was gritty.
Michigan defense shines as Wolverines QB battle rages on
Cade McNamara had a lackluster performance that was made moot by a dominant defense, as No. 8 Michigan routed Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday. The Big Ten championship winning quarterback started the opener and is scheduled to sit at the beginning of the Hawaii game next week when J.J. McCarthy gets a shot to take the first snap.
USC opens Lincoln Riley era with 66-14 win over Rice | THE HERD
The Lincoln Riley era is off to a great start in USC. The Trojans defeated Rice 66-14 in Riley's debut. Despite the team playing a non-Power 5 opponent, Colin Cowherd is excited and explains why USC is in good hands.
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young, Caleb Williams, Bijan Robinson rule Week 1
It's never too early to monitor the chase for the Heisman Trophy, especially when last year's winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, is back in action and appearing bent on defending his crown. If Young were to repeat, he would be only the second player to do so, joining Ohio State...
Brent Venables wins Oklahoma debut & No. 8 Michigan stomps Colorado St. | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses Brent Venables winning in his Oklahoma Sooners' debut behind the performances of Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray and Marcus Major. Young also talks about the Michigan Wolverines' 51-7 romping in their season debut.
College football top plays: Ohio State, Georgia, USC earn big wins
Week 1 of the college football season came with an action-packed Saturday slate of games. It was a showdown between the Marcus Freeman-led No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his alma mater, No. 2 Ohio State, but in the end, it was the Buckeyes that came out with the win in Columbus.
Oklahoma & USC impress, Iowa, Utah, and Oklahoma St. disappoint in Week 1 | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares which teams impressed him the most Week 1 and which teams were the most disappointing. RJ felt like the Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, and BYU Cougars had great performances in their season openers, but teams like the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes, and Oklahoma State Cowboys disappointed in theirs.
Purdue's Charlie Jones, North Carolina's Drake Maye make Top 5 'Dudes' List | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares his top five "dudes" list after Week 1. This list is comprised of some of the top performing players from this past Saturday’s slate of college football, and at the top of RJ’s list is Central Michigan Chippewas' QB Daniel Richardson. RJ also spotlights West Virginia Mountaineers' RB CJ Donaldson after his impressive performance in the Backyard Brawl, as well as three more players.
Harbaugh 'chasing' CFB title but has 'unfinished business' in NFL
It's been seven months since Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings, and the star football coach has no regrets about exploring a return to the NFL after having his best season at Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski in a pretaped interview...
Iowa pulls off victory with only a field goal and two safeties
To find the last time a Big Ten team won a game while scoring seven-or-fewer points, one would have to travel back 18 years, when the Iowa Hawkeyes notched a 6-4 victory over Penn State in Week 9 of the 2004 season. Kirk Ferentz's team pulled off the feat again...
Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent on defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
