Thai SEC Creates New Crypto Advertising Rules

Thailand's SEC has introduced a set of six rules for cryptocurrency companies who advertise services. Broadly, those rules will ensure that clear warnings are provided and will otherwise limit advertising options. The rules took effect on September 1, and all advertisements must be revised within 30 days of the effective...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Playing the Merge: How to Get Free Money From Ethereum's PoS Upgrade

A coalition of developers and miners plan to fork the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge. Doing so will create a new Proof-of-Work chain that will match users ETH balances with an equal amount of a new coin called ETHW. ETHW will likely hold some value and can be sold on...
Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul

Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
