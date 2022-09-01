Read full article on original website
cryptobriefing.com
Thai SEC Creates New Crypto Advertising Rules
Thailand's SEC has introduced a set of six rules for cryptocurrency companies who advertise services. Broadly, those rules will ensure that clear warnings are provided and will otherwise limit advertising options. The rules took effect on September 1, and all advertisements must be revised within 30 days of the effective...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
cryptobriefing.com
Playing the Merge: How to Get Free Money From Ethereum's PoS Upgrade
A coalition of developers and miners plan to fork the Ethereum blockchain after the Merge. Doing so will create a new Proof-of-Work chain that will match users ETH balances with an equal amount of a new coin called ETHW. ETHW will likely hold some value and can be sold on...
cryptobriefing.com
Coinfessions: Where Crypto Twitter Bears Its Soul
Coinfessions is a Twitter account that regularly posts crypto-related “confessions” submitted by members of the crypto community. The posts, usually very short, confess various secrets pertaining to losses, wins, unethical behavior, and activity that happens behind-the-scenes in crypto projects. The account presents an opportunity for crypto natives to...
