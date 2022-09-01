ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO in the Know: ‘Unretirement,’ Sam’s Club Prices Rise & Top Financial News for September 1

By Gary Dudak
 4 days ago
Welcome to September, everyone. We’ll be sure to wake up Billie Joe Armstrong when the month ends, but for now we are focused on giving you the lowdown on today’s top financial stories . Rock on.

The Big Lead: More Americans Are Returning to Work After Retiring During the Pandemic

It wasn’t just disenchanted young workers who left jobs during the pandemic and the ensuing “Great Resignation.” Many older employees chose to retire for a host of reasons, too. However, this year has seen a significant uptick in “unretirement” among newly retired workers, and Americans are back to retiring at a later age, according to Forbes.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: Sam’s Club

In another inflation blow to consumers, Sam’s Club announced it would increase its membership fees for the first time in nine years.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Eyeing a New Home? Experts Say You Should Budget for These Costs

Home prices in the United States continue to drop amid a slowdown in demand tied partly to rising mortgage rates , but homes are still less affordable now than at any time in the past 30 years. For potential buyers, it means paying close attention to their budgets before putting in an offer.

Read the full story here

Bonus: Save Money on These 5 Purchases in September

Labor Day is ushering in a flock of highly welcome sales, but September in general is a great month to shop select categories and reap significant savings on a variety of items.

Read the full story here

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: ‘Unretirement,’ Sam’s Club Prices Rise & Top Financial News for September 1

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

