Read full article on original website
Rosie Thebulldog
4d ago
No he don’t. He sits in his ivory castle overlooking the Navesink and eating at oyster point while the common man carry this state
Reply
5
Related
N.J. reports 531 new COVID cases, no deaths on Labor Day. Fewest positive tests since March.
New Jersey health officials on Labor Day reported no deaths and another 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest daily case count since March 21. The state’s rate of transmission on Monday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
I left N.J. this year. What happens with taxes for both states?
Q. I moved from New Jersey to Connecticut in early July. For 2022, I was in New Jersey for 189 days. How should I handle the state income taxes in both states? I am retired and currently on Social Security. — Unsure. A. Congrats on your move.
Murphy says review of how state handled COVID will start ‘soon,’ addresses speculation on presidential run
Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday that New Jersey will “soon” begin a comprehensive review of the state‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — a step he promised more than two years ago. During a TV interview on ”Fox News Sunday,” the Democratic governor also said he...
From drought to flooding: NJ ends Labor Day Weekend with ‘too much’ rain
After a hot, dry summer and a mainly gorgeous Labor Day Weekend so far, a pattern shift is going to lead to New Jersey's biggest rain chance in months. Multiple inches of rain is just what "the drought doctor" ordered. However, this deluge could bring too much rain too quickly, raising flash flooding concerns on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
N.J. reports 1,269 new COVID cases, no deaths; lowest daily case count in 4 days
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths, the lowest daily case count in the last four days. The state’s rate of transmission on Sunday was 0.92, the same rate it has been since Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that each new case is leading to less than one additional case. When the transmission rate is 1, that means cases have leveled off at the current numbers. Anything above 1 means the outbreak is expanding.
New Jersey American Water rates increase for some customers
TRENTON, N.J. -- Some New Jersey residents will see a hike in water prices on their next bill.The new rate went into effect Thursday for American Water customers.The average household will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
If I move to N.J., will the state tax my pension?
Q. I retired in 2019 from the New York City Department of Corrections. I am thinking about relocating to New Jersey. Currently, my pension is only taxed on the federal level. My pension is just over $72,000 yearly. Will my pension be taxed in New Jersey?. — Retired. A. We...
Sand, surf and weed. Some Shore towns say marijuana complaints are up at the beach.
Visit the Seaside Heights boardwalk on a windy day and you might catch a familiar scent wafting over the dunes, commingling with the smells of funnel cake and French fries. Marijuana is nothing new to Jersey Shore towns, where the beaches and boardwalks set the backdrop for teens and college students cutting loose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here are 9 things to know about N.J. and the Biden midterms as the fall political season gets underway
Labor Day unofficially marks the end of New Jersey’s tourist season and the beginning of its political season, and this year voters will begin focusing on the first midterm elections under President Joe Biden with control of both the House and Senate at stake. While New Jersey doesn’t have...
Murphy wants to change how remote workers are taxed. But it’s not simple, experts say.
New Jersey is set to tackle the controversial issue of how remote workers employed by out-of-state companies are taxed, something that took on heightened urgency since the COVID-19 pandemic when many people started working from home, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week. The governor revealed a bipartisan proposal for new...
NJEA: We won’t give in to censors. We’ll give children a deep, well-rounded education. | Opinion
As school resumes after summer break, New Jersey parents, students and educators alike are looking forward to a year with fewer of the restrictions and disruptions that have characterized the last three years. Recently released national test score data confirms what common sense already told us: students suffered academically as well as emotionally during those unusual school years. We all have plenty of work do to.
How my commute turned into every New Jersey driver’s nightmare (Opinion)
I wouldn't wish this on any New Jerseyan. Well… maybe certain politicians in Trenton… but certainly not on you!. I know we in the Garden State are given a lot of grief for our driving, but we all know that we’re not as bad as outsiders say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
Updated COVID boosters will be available around NJ within days
TRENTON – More than 800 vaccine providers around New Jersey are expected to receive the new omicron-specific doses of the COVID-19 boosters in the coming days, state officials said Friday. People ages 12 and older are now recommended to obtain a COVID-19 bivalent booster dose, two months after their...
Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.
Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
New Jersey State Troopers Caught Playing ‘Hook-e’ In Millstone
by NJSP MILLSTONE, NJ – On August 27, several troopers from the Outreach Unit, Mounted...
NJ towns where people are more (and less) likely to cheat on you
When you think about dating someone from New Jersey, what kind of person comes to mind? It’s either a family-oriented, loving and loyal person or a quick-talking, shady kind of character that’s bound to cheat. Obviously, those two types of individuals can be lurking in any city in the country. That’s why I think that what I’m about to tell you is so interesting.
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
KIDS・
hackensackcriminallaw.com
What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey
A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
N.J. reports 1,713 COVID cases, 10 deaths. New booster shots coming in days.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,713 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated booster shots. The CDC approved the new rollout on Thursday. The boosters target the most common omicron strains, and should be arriving...
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 4