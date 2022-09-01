Speedway Motorsports and Onward Technology have partnered on a multi-year agreement to provide high-speed, wireless internet access on NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at select Speedway Motorsports facilities. The enhanced service, FansFirst WiFi, has been available during the 2022 season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This fan amenity will continue at Bristol, Texas, Charlotte and Las Vegas for the upcoming NASCAR Playoff weekends and subsequent seasons to come.

