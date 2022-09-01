Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Guatemalan Chain Restaurant Set to Expand in Louisiana
The very popular Guatemalan chain, Pollo Campero's has announced that they are planning to open 12 new restaurants in the Louisiana area over the next 5 years
brproud.com
BREC: Beat the Monday blues with a spot of tea and a sprinkle of creativity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Monday is not often viewed as a beloved, favorite day of the week. In fact, a 2021 LinkedIn survey revealed that 66 percent of those asked viewed Mondays with dread. But when a person schedules something fun on Mondays, their perception of the “dreaded” start of...
brproud.com
Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
brproud.com
The rumors were wrong, McDonald’s is not bringing back breakfast all day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There are thousands of restaurants in the capital area that feature a variety of beloved local favorites. But for some reason, there are those afternoons when the only thing a hungry Louisianan wants is an Egg McMuffin or Sausage Biscuit from McDonald’s. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
brproud.com
Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
brproud.com
Capitol Park Museum opening exhibit on Washington Mardi Gras Ball
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol Park Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit featuring one of the biggest parties in the nation’s capital — the Washington Mardi Gras Ball. The exhibit called Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is set to debut...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
theadvocate.com
Northside Lafayette grocery stores have disappeared. Here’s a plan to bring them back
Trincella Bonnet grew up feeding her neighborhood. Her father’s store, Bonnet’s, sold meat and fresh produce on the Northside long before Lafayette city limits flung southward, leaving historic neighborhoods like hers behind. Back then, family grocery stores dominated the landscape and drove local commerce in North Lafayette, Bonnet...
At Least One Person Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a fatal crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Linkwood Court and Capital Court. The Sunday crash claimed the life of a person. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
Man reaches wit’s end with litter around his home, asks WAFB for help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who’s tired of an area near his house becoming a dumping ground turned to law enforcement for help. “It’s been a problem ever since I’ve been back here,” said Sid Culbertson who reached out to WAFB for help. Culbertson...
theadvocate.com
Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'
Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
brproud.com
Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health
--- Dr. Jocelyn Lorenzo has joined Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health as a pediatric neurologist. Lorenzo is accepting new patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Neurology. She earned a bachelor's degree in biology and a medical degree from the University of Santo Tomas....
theadvocate.com
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
225batonrouge.com
From paintings to custom sneakers, everything comes back to Louisiana for Michael Anderson
Michael Anderson is an odd mix of aspirational. He’s had a career that would spark inconsolable envy in two categories: aspiring artists and fashion designers for his success in painting and apparel making, and sports fans for his myriad collaborations with premier athletes. The 30-year-old LSU alumnus and former...
Comments / 1