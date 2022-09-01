ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Set sail this Labor Day with the USS Kidd Memorial Museum

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– With many people off of work and most places closed for the Labor Day holiday, the USS Kidd is a great option to get out and learn something new. The Museum is rolling out a new traveling exhibit called “Fur, Feathers, and Fidelity.”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Series of events being held in Capital City ahead of LSU/SU matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – It’s the matchup everyone has been waiting on! On September 10, LSU is hosting Southern for the first time in history. Terral Jackson Jr, a local business man and entrepreneur and LaMont Cole serving as Mayor Pro Tempore of the city of Baton Rouge, have formed The Bigger Than A Game LLC to celebrate this occasion by hosting a series of events surrounding the game to celebrate our city and state. Both have ties to LSU and Southern University.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capitol Park Museum opening exhibit on Washington Mardi Gras Ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capitol Park Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit featuring one of the biggest parties in the nation’s capital — the Washington Mardi Gras Ball. The exhibit called Carnival in the Nation’s Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is set to debut...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee to have scheduled aerial spray Saturday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Parish Government announced that there will be an aerial spray Saturday evening. The spray will take place between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. if weather permits. The aerial spray will help reduce the mosquito population in the parish. Government officials say...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Why are homes so expensive now in Lafayette? Double-digit hikes 'unbelievable and unsustainable'

Joanna Brown was so close to buying her first home. With a contract signed and an inspection paid for, the 34-year-old who moved back to Lafayette in December was in love with a 1,500-square-foot home that was just east of University Avenue and definitely a fixer-upper priced at below $200,000. But the fixes added up too quickly. The roof needed to be replaced, and the foundation had issues and there was something wrong with the water pressure throughout the house.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center

Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
BATON ROUGE, LA

