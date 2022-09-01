Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
Tony Dungy: Browns can't rely on Deshaun Watson to be 'savior that rallies a poor team'
Deshaun Watson's elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they're destined for a run late this year after the quarterback's suspension ends. And sometimes procrastination doesn't cost NFL teams a trip to the playoffs because they can become hot after Thanksgiving and capture a postseason berth despite a less-than-stellar start.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/3: T-Shirts, Free Agents, and General Lameness
Welcome to Labor Day weekend! We keep the lights on here at the OBR, but most of our staff is enjoying the weekend and taking a break before the craziness of the regular season starts. I’ll keep these newswires rolling as long as the local media continues to feed us...
No fans allowed: Gates kept locked for Collinwood vs. Shaw high school football game amid 'high tensions'
CLEVELAND — Friday night lights were dimmed for some east side students and parents after the decision that no spectators were allowed at the Collinwood-East Cleveland Shaw high school football game. The closest you could get to the football field was the touch of a chain-link fence. Parents, students...
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
NBC Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
FanSided
