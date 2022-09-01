ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL
FanSided

Andrew Luck is making his next move

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
FanSided

George Kittle makes bold prediction for 49ers teammate

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle predicted that pass rusher Nick Bosa will have a huge 2022 season. The San Francisco 49ers have a huge year in front of them, as they were just one win short of making the Super Bowl last year. The team is moving forward with Trey Lance as their quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo being an insurance policy at the position. Let’s not forget that their defense will still be relatively strong on paper. And there is someone to keep an eye on throughout the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy