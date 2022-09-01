Sen. Lindsey Graham Must Testify Before a Georgia Grand Jury in 2020 Election Investigation, Federal Judge Rules

So far everyone that was involved with the attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia has taken the fifth to protect themselves from self incrimination. Don’t expect the senator to answer any questions either.
Pansy Lindsey is going to cite Executive privilege and take the fifth. Why do the bozos keep electing these morons!
If he takes the 5th it will prove he has something to hide!!! He don’t have the balls to tell the truth!!
Related
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials
Records Reveal That Trump Lawyers Copied Data From Election Systems In Multiple States
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents
Fierce GOP Trump Defender Finally Admits On CNN: 'No,' He Wouldn't Swipe Docs
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate was 'one of the prime instigators' in a plot to breach voting machines, AG says
Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao of trying to ‘get rich on China’
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
Florida judge who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago faces barrage of antisemitic online attacks
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Ann Coulter says Trump is ‘done’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
As president, Trump approved a law increasing penalties for mishandling classified info. It could come back to bite him.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 79