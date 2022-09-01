ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kelly places first legal sports bet in Kansas. Here’s who she put her money on

By Noelle Alviz-Gransee, Aaron Torres
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday placed the first legal sports bet under the state’s new gambling law at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

She placed a $15 wager on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57.

The dollar figure was chosen in honor of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ number, 15. The odds on the bet were 10-1.

Kelly spoke at Hollywood Casino ahead of the noon opening of the in-person sports book.

A countdown from 10 preceded Kelly cutting a red ribbon with giant scissors, symbolizing the legalization of sports betting in the state.

“Now Kansans will have another way to show their support for their favorite team players.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EipRZ_0heJ0o0A00
Legalized sports betting got underway Thursday in Kansas, including a location at the Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, in Kansas City, Kansas.

Kelly signed the legislation authorizing sports betting in May. Then in August she publicly announced gambling would begin Sept. 1, in time for the start of the NFL’s regular season.

Beginning at noon, six mobile sports betting operators are approved to launch, and in-person sportsbooks will be available at two locations, including the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas.

The approved operators are Barstool Sports, FanDuel, DraftKings, Bet MGM, Caesars and PointsBet.

The “soft launch,” of a sports betting outlet at Hollywood Casino precedes the official launch date set for Sept. 8, the day of this season’s first NFL game.

In Kansas, you don’t have to be in a casino to download any of the betting apps, but to make a wager you have to do so within the state’s borders.

Comments

Dean Parr
3d ago

I bet she used disabled S.S. & elderly S.S. stimulus checks to place her bet!!!

Reply
6
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
