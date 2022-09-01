Rookie Fit Preview: Can Trevor Keels Shine with the Knicks?

Can Trevor Keels crack the New York Knicks rotation as a rookie?

After making a move to acquire three first-rounders with their lottery picks, the Knicks left with Trevor Keels as their sole 2022 draftee.

By acquiring Jalen Brunson in free agency, New York was in a good position to go into asset acquisition-mode, but there's still a timeline where Keels can pan out into a solid player.

The Rookie Class

Trevor Keels (Guard | No. 42 Overall)

A nicely-framed guard who will likely make his living as a solid perimeter player on both ends. Keels showed improvement as Duke's secondary ball-handler, and could raise both his floor and ceiling with some solid development from the Knicks.

Roles and Opportunities

With Brunson signed on and RJ Barrett extended for the long-haul, about 60 plus minutes where Keels would fit in have been shored up.

While Keels can likely function as a larger two-guard or small-ball three, Barrett fits that mold even better at 6-foot-6, and there's no future where Barrett isn't a vital part of the team moving forward for the foreseeable future.

Even in the backend, New York has a plethora of playable guards and hybrids: Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and more.

In short, Keels is going to have to outperform in order to earn NBA minutes next season.

Projections

Keels is certainly not unplayable, but with the Knicks current rotation, he may be better suited for G-League minutes next season while working on things that will get him further in the future.

After moderate shooting splits in college, Keels wasn't at his best in his Summer League stint. In 25 minutes per night, he posted 5.8 points per contest on 25-percent shooting overall.

Perimeter defense and intangibles still make Keels an intriguing prospect, but it's a scorers league, and he'll definitely need to make strides to see the court.

At just 19-years-old, there's still plenty of time for Keels to blossom into a productive NBA guard, but throwing him into the furnace isn't the best option.

Keels could very well see NBA minutes near the end of the season, but for now, developmental stints are likely the rookies' best path forward.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.