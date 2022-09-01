Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Wanda, the tennis ball-loving dog can be your perfect match
She loves tennis balls so much that she can be seen carrying two in her mouth at once. Wanda is 3 years old and came into the shelter as a stray. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the South Bend Animal Resource Center says she was severely underweight when she came in.
West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Koalapalooza: John Ball Zoo says goodbye to koalas with festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Koalapalooza is happening this weekend at John Ball Zoo, beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5. It’s a going away party of sorts for the koalas. The three-day festival is a chance to celebrate and say goodbye to the two male koalas that...
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations
KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Fox17
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalamazoo’s 9/11 ceremony moves to new location with younger generation in mind
KALAMAZOO, MI — After over 15 years of commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001 at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo, event organizers have shifted the location and focus for this year’s ceremony. An abbreviated ceremony is planned for 6:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field, 251...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Customer assaults 2 employees at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming.
Fresh Eats: JungleBird Finally Set to Open in Kalamazoo on 9/10
Nearly a year after signage was first installed, it looks like JungleBird has finally announced an opening date. If you've frequented the downtown Kalamazoo area, you may have noticed this sign hanging above the building at 155 W Michigan Ave for what feels like a long time:. Checking their Instagram,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
WWMT
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater
PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
awesomemitten.com
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
First of Its Kind Spirits & Cocktail Festival Coming to Kalamazoo
If you have a love for spirits and cocktails, an upcoming event in Kalamazoo might be of interest to you. Michigan Craft Distillers Association is hosting its very first sprits and cocktails festival at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market towards the end of September. About the Event. The event is taking...
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Fox17
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Introduces New Grocery Store Concept
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept Sept. 1 – coined Meijer Grocery – that will provide convenience for customers seeking a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in early 2023 in...
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022
Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1