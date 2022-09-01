ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations

KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Plainwell residents make 1 millionth state camp reservation of 2022

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — Two Plainwell residents are being recognized by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for making the 1 millionth camping reservation in Michigan this year!. The DNR says Dennis and Stephenie stayed at Straits State Park, where staff members celebrated the 2022 milestone with them.
PLAINWELL, MI
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
3 teens arrested after a fight breaks out at Portage movie theater

PORTAGE, Mich. — Several juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at a Portage movie theater during a $3 movie night, police said. Three juveniles were arrested following a large fight that started inside the Celebration Cinemas Saturday night, according to Portage Dept. of Public Safety Chief Nick Armold.
PORTAGE, MI
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
Meijer Introduces New Grocery Store Concept

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer introduced a new brick-and-mortar store concept Sept. 1 – coined Meijer Grocery – that will provide convenience for customers seeking a simplified shopping experience, while providing communities easier access to fresher foods. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in early 2023 in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Who's got the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas?. If you're like me, you never get sick of eating juicy cheeseburgers. With so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan, we're looking for your favorites. You can use the form below to nominate your favorite now. Nominations will run until Wednesday, September 7th. Then you will be able to vote daily between September 7th through Tuesday, September 20th.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
