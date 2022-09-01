Read full article on original website
Firefighters halt North County brush fire to 30 acres
First responders are making good progress Sunday on a brush fire that has grown to 30 acres in North County, fire officials said.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
Homes in Valencia Park evacuated after backyard mudslide
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home.
Border 32 Fire near Tecate now 95% contained
The wildfire that spread to more than 4,456 acres northwest of Tecate, destroying three houses and injuring six people, was 95% contained as of Monday morning, and hundreds of displaced residents have returned to their homes. No active flames remained in the sooty footprint of the conflagration as of Friday...
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
Advocates say 'Cool Zones' not accessible in all parts of San Diego County
Extreme heat is expected at the coast and inland valleys of San Diego County this Labor Day weekend and into early next week. The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning calling for triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas and the deserts through Tuesday. To...
Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego
Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, will continue Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
City Setting the Stage to Make Old Central Library a Homeless Shelter
The city is quietly preparing to turn part of the long-vacant old Central Library into a homeless shelter. For nine years, the former downtown library has sat empty. For much of that time, advocates have questioned whether the building often surrounded by homeless camps could become a shelter. The city...
EQUESTRIAN CENTER RISING IN LAKESIDE
September 3, 2022 (Lakeside) – The new 13.88-acre Dianne Jacob Equestrian Center, long a dream for Lakeside residents, is finally becoming a reality after numerous delays. Located on Moreno Avenue at Willow Road, the covered arena and several outbuilding constructions are moving at a steady pace. The steel is prefabricated and as of mid-August when these shots were taken, the roof is in place as well as one wall of the arena.
San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd
SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
Firefighters slowly containing Border 32 fire
The wildfire that began Wednesday in San Diego’s East County near the town of Potrero has charred about 4,400 acres, jumped state route 94 and burned south toward the Tecate area. It destroyed several structures including three homes and two people have been badly burned. In other news, the last days of California’s two-year legislative session ended with a flurry of votes this week. One of the bills that did not make it would have ended the practice of transferring non-citizens to immigration custody when they’re released from jail or prison. And finally in our weekend preview, the musical, “Ragtime,” "Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes" at the La Jolla Playhouse, ballet at the Mingei from the Rosin Box Project and Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Shell.
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters sleeping in ditches to battle border fire among valiant efforts from first responders over holiday weekend
A hot and windy Sunday has created a "very high" fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.
4,400-acre East County brush fire now 20% contained
The brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in rural East County and quickly grew to 4,400 acres is now 20% contained, officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday morning.
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures
San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
Puros Tacos Cabrones Opens First Spot in National City, With More Locations Planned
Mexican Restaurant Celebrating Grand Opening This Month
