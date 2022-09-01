ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

KPBS

Border 32 Fire near Tecate now 95% contained

The wildfire that spread to more than 4,456 acres northwest of Tecate, destroying three houses and injuring six people, was 95% contained as of Monday morning, and hundreds of displaced residents have returned to their homes. No active flames remained in the sooty footprint of the conflagration as of Friday...
TECATE, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego

Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, will continue Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EQUESTRIAN CENTER RISING IN LAKESIDE

September 3, 2022 (Lakeside) – The new 13.88-acre Dianne Jacob Equestrian Center, long a dream for Lakeside residents, is finally becoming a reality after numerous delays. Located on Moreno Avenue at Willow Road, the covered arena and several outbuilding constructions are moving at a steady pace. The steel is prefabricated and as of mid-August when these shots were taken, the roof is in place as well as one wall of the arena.
LAKESIDE, CA
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Firefighters slowly containing Border 32 fire

The wildfire that began Wednesday in San Diego’s East County near the town of Potrero has charred about 4,400 acres, jumped state route 94 and burned south toward the Tecate area. It destroyed several structures including three homes and two people have been badly burned. In other news, the last days of California’s two-year legislative session ended with a flurry of votes this week. One of the bills that did not make it would have ended the practice of transferring non-citizens to immigration custody when they’re released from jail or prison. And finally in our weekend preview, the musical, “Ragtime,” "Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes" at the La Jolla Playhouse, ballet at the Mingei from the Rosin Box Project and Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Shell.
POTRERO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures

San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
SAN DIEGO, CA

