Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen injured in accident
PONCA CITY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Ponca City resident Shane Shelton, 18, is in fair condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:07 a.m. today on east Hubbard Road and north Pecan Road, north of Ponca City. Troopers report that Shelton was driving a 2001...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
kaynewscow.com
Water line break reported at Union and Hartford
PONCA CITY — Crews are working to locate lines before starting repairs on a water main break at the intersection of Union and Hartford. Information on when repairs will start, how long it will take, and how water service will be affected is not known at this time.
kaynewscow.com
New seating arrives at The Poncan Theatre
PONCA CITY — The Poncan Theatre now has new seating and there is still time to sponsor a seat with a donation. The Save A Seat Campaign has successfully replaced most of the 766 seats which were 60 years old. Many took advantage of an opportunity to enjoy the...
Comments / 0