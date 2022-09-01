Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ star reveals he was almost cast as Captain America
It’s wild to think of how different the MCU could’ve turned out if those original stars of the franchise were cast differently. Everyone knows that Tom Cruise was the first choice for Iron Man over Robert Downey Jr., and John Kransinski was famously in the running for Captain America long before he cameoed as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now, another familiar face has revealed how he likewise came close to landing the coveted role of Marvel’s Sentinel of Liberty.
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Marvel teasing some major X-Men news for Disney Plus Day?
Days ahead of Disney Plus Day, the streaming service appears to be teasing some sort of major reveal for one of Marvel’s most beloved franchises, X-Men, specifically utilizing the iconic Wolverine to do so. “SNIKT. 6️⃣ days until #DisneyPlusDay! #XMen,” the official Disney Plus Twitter account wrote in a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Captain America’s brother joins the MCU as Disney teases imminent X-Men updates
Make way, True Believers, it’s time for today’s roundup of the latest Marvel news. In the wake of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three dropping on Disney Plus yesterday, MCU fans have continued to unpack that wild installment of the superhero sitcom, uncovering a surprising cameo that expands an Avenger’s family tree. Elsewhere, X-Men fans will be thrilled by the studio seemingly teasing some Wolverine goodness to come at next week’s Disney Plus Day.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dune’ star turns doomsayer as Timothée Chalamet warns ‘societal collapse is in the air’
Timothée Chalamet, an actor who makes millions of dollars by dressing up like fictional characters, has a new title on his resume: doomsayer. In a recent interview with Variety to publicize a movie where he pretends to be a cannibal, Chalamet opened up about his views on the world and social media.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The top 10 most relatable ‘Star Wars’ memes we’ve seen
Star Wars and the galaxy far, far away has become one of the most important and iconic film franchises ever after its 1977 release. Since then, there’s been eight more mainline films, several spin-offs, multiple Disney Plus series, and a handful of animated shows. With so many hours worth of content, it’s no surprise that in the internet age, it’s helped deliver some truly brilliant memes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Olivia Wilde dodges Florence Pugh ‘falling out’ question, says internet ‘is sufficiently well nourished’
Olivia Wilde has addressed the rumors of bad blood between herself and Don’t Worry Darling star actress Florence Pugh by… not addressing them at all. If indeed there’s no such thing as bad press, then Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial effort Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has had the promo run of the year. Much that has been said about the film has, however, shifted the focus from fiction towards real life, from Wilde’s relationship with Styles to the recasting of his character, which was initially supposed to be played by controversial Transformers actor Shia LaBeouf.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how to watch Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ at home
It’s been an exciting summer for cinema, thanks in large part to Jordan Peele’s third feature film Nope. The Universal Pictures film shook the ground with anticipation leading up to its July 22 theatrical release. Peele’s previous film, Get Out, nabbed the filmmaker several Oscar nominations, and while the Academy was too scared to nominate Us, it seemed like the possibility was there for Nope, especially since Peele himself referred to the two-hour and ten minute film as “as spectacle.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom infighting begins as ‘Loki’ fails to win a single Emmy
After WandaVision‘s strong showing at last year’s Emmys, Marvel fans paid special attention to this weekend’s Creative Emmy Awards ceremony. Unfortunately, it wasn’t as big as a success for the next wave of MCU TV series as it was for WV last year. While Moon Knight managed to come away with a win, neither What If…? or, more surprisingly, Loki managed to pick up a gong for themselves.
wegotthiscovered.com
WB exec Walter Hamada told Xolo Maridueña that Blue Beetle role is ‘really important’ to DCEU
Maybe it will be next year’s Blue Beetle film that will truly be responsible for changing the hierarchy of power in the DC universe, and not Black Adam, after all. At least, that’s what you might believe after reading what Warner Bros.’ president of DC films, Walter Hamada, told Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew Fox reveals why he came out of jungles of retirement for new series
Actor Matthew Fox went quiet for a number of years after Lost and other film projects he had on the docket ended. He wandered into the unknown frontier of retirement from acting, but now he is back with Last Light. The 56-year-old is featured in an article from The Hollywood...
wegotthiscovered.com
An inferior star-stuffed sequel to a smash hit comedy reanimates on streaming
Seth MacFarlane is one of the modern masters of comedy — especially considering his hilarious mega-hit series Family Guy has run for over 20 seasons. Amidst the Fox sitcom’s highly-publicized success, MacFarlane turned his attention slightly to cinematic comedy when he made his directorial debut with 2012’s smash hit comedy Ted. With the film’s success, MacFarlane followed up with 2015’s far inferior sequel, Ted 2.
wegotthiscovered.com
Two unimaginable horrors combine to top the Netflix charts
Netflix audiences love nothing more than a strong limited series and a new one has come out of absolutely nowhere to top the charts with the terrifying story of a mysterious cult survivor. Two truly despicable and horrifying concepts – the state of Ohio and Satan himself – meet in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Rock on Will Smith: He’s ‘as ugly as the rest of us’
Ever since actor Will Smith physically assaulted comedian Chris Rock live at the Academy Awards, people have wanted to hear Rock’s take on the whole thing. While he hasn’t spoken about it at length, saying he won’t until he “gets paid,” he’s been on tour and brings up the subject from time to time in dribs and drabs.
wegotthiscovered.com
7 Hollywood A-listers rumored to join the MCU at next weekend’s D23 Expo
As next week’s D23 Expo approaches, the rumors are running rampant. What does Marvel have up its sleeve for its next round of announcements? The word on social media is that the studio has signed some major A-listers to join the MCU. The rumor catching fire on Twitter claims...
Comments / 0