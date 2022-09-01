Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota State Fair sees increased law enforcement presence after shooting
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Extra law enforcement officers are patrolling the Minnesota State Fair after a shooting there Saturday night. According to the Minnesota State Fair Police, officers responded reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. Saturday near Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street. The department said prior...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for “pitchforks and torches”
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups and others. Democrats and the campaign of Gov. Tony Evers say...
WEAU-TV 13
Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter with fellow Wisconsinite
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Geez Louise. Comedian Charlie Berens, best known for “Manitowoc Minute” is launching a card game he created with fellow Wisconsinite Dane Schaefer. Berens created a Kickstarter campaign in order to be able to produce “Card Sale.” The game originally had a goal to raise $11,700 by the end of September.
