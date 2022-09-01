ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Affirm#Economic Environment#Jefferies#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bank Of America
Motley Fool

Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why I Own PubMatic Stock

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Chewy Fell 11% in August

Chewy rode newfound interest in meme stocks higher early in August. When Chewy founder Ryan Cohen dumped his stock in another meme stock, the air was let out of the balloon. Chewy's second-quarter performance and outlook for the rest of the year sealed its fate. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August

Revolve Group posted more growth in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?

Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology

Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday

Investors want to see ChargePoint's revenue growth move toward profitability. The company kept full-year guidance intact, signaling a cautious outlook. ChargePoint's CEO was added to a council that will advise the president on the move toward electric transportation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy