Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Suze Orman Says You're 'Asking for So Much Trouble' if You Do This Right Now
It pays to take her seriously.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Jamie Dimon warns ‘something worse’ than a recession could be coming
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said on a client call that while the U.S. economy is still strong and consumer balance sheets and businesses are in “good shape,” there are storm clouds ahead. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sees only a 10% chance of an economic slowdown...
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer.
Worried About a Recession? 6 Things to Do Today
An upcoming recession does not mean the sky is falling.
Will Seniors Receive A Fourth Stimulus Payment?
In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered how people lived. Every industry was severely harmed by economic problems, which also had a significant impact on American households.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Motley Fool
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator.
Motley Fool
Why I Own PubMatic Stock
The digital advertising market is growing rapidly, and
Motley Fool
Why Chewy Fell 11% in August
Chewy rode newfound interest in meme stocks higher early in August. When Chewy founder Ryan Cohen dumped his stock in another meme stock, the air was let out of the balloon. Chewy's second-quarter performance and outlook for the rest of the year sealed its fate.
Motley Fool
Why Revolve Group Stock Dropped 17% in August
Revolve Group posted more growth in the second quarter.
Motley Fool
Can Investors Trust This Dividend Stock's 8.3% Yield?
Altria's dividend is so juicy that investors might question its safety. If anything happens, Altria's $10 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch is a safety net.
Motley Fool
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
Vertex's diabetes care pipeline is flying under investors' radar right now. Repligen sells the tools to manufacture tomorrow's drugs. Recursion Pharma is a top pick for the future of drug discovery.
Motley Fool
Why ChargePoint Shares Dropped Friday
Investors want to see ChargePoint's revenue growth move toward profitability. The company kept full-year guidance intact, signaling a cautious outlook. ChargePoint's CEO was added to a council that will advise the president on the move toward electric transportation.
