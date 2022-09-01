Read full article on original website
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Market District sets sights on Westfield location
WESTFIELD, Ind. – Westfield may get its own Market District. The 49,600-square-foot store would be located at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail in the Wheeler Landing development district, according to plans filed with Westfield’s Advisory Plan Commission by Giant Eagle Inc. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain has more than 470 retail […]
Current Publishing
Carmel in brief — September 6, 2022
Climate scientist watch party – Carmel United Methodist Church, 621 S. Range Line Rd., will host a watch party from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 for the Faith in Place 2022 Green Team Summit. People of all faiths are invited to gather for the keynote session by Dr. Katherine Hayhoe, distinguished professor and chair at Texas Tech University and chief climate scientist for The Nature Conservancy. Hayhoe will discuss climate science, why it matters from a faith perspective and how to address it. Attendance is free.
readthereporter.com
Candidates with over 100 years in Carmel file for school board
Brown, Brake & Sharp team up to help Carmel Clay Schools. Carmel residents with a combined 104 years living in Carmel – Jenny Brake, Dr. Adam Sharp, and Greg Brown – filed to run for Carmel Clay School Board this past month. There are three school board districts...
Current Publishing
Volunteers with wells needed for water availability study
The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office is in need of volunteers who use wells to help provide information for a water availability study. The three-year study is the first of its kind in Indiana. Through the study, Hamilton County aims to better understand its water supply and ensure water availability for future generations and potential development.
Current Publishing
Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield
Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of Noblesville’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will demolish the O.V. Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. “The proposed project to fully build it out was approximately $63...
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
readthereporter.com
Carmel girls once again swing their way to victory at Lafayette invitational
The Carmel girls golf team picked up another invitational win on Saturday, triumphing at the Lafayette Jefferson Invitational at Battle Ground Golf Course. The Greyhounds scored a 292, leading an all-county top four. Westfield was the runner-up with a 305, Noblesville placed third with a 307 and Hamilton Southeastern finished fourth with a 313.
readthereporter.com
Carmel Parks invites public’s feedback on future of Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park
Community invited to complete online survey now through Sept. 11. Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation (CCPR) invites the public to participate in an online survey to determine the community’s vision for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park, located near 146th Street and River Road. The survey is open now and will remain open through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
WIBC.com
Harrison: More Teenagers With Guns A Factor In Indy Violence This Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis was plagued by more shootings over the weekend throughout the city. Among them was a teenage girl who was shot on the east side Sunday morning near an Amoco gas station on East Washington Street just after 3:00 in the morning. Police say they don’t have a suspect yet in the shooting.
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
readthereporter.com
Fishers pulls away late to secure HCC opener
FISHERS – The Class 6A No. 13 Fishers Tigers beat the 6A No. 15 Noblesville Millers 49-25 as both Hamilton County teams met at the Fishers stadium to open Hoosier Crossroads Conference play. Both teams got off to a strong start with great offensive plays and key stops in...
Current Publishing
Westfield High School students get ready for homecoming, HOCO Fest
Westfield High School students have plenty of fun planned this year as they gear up for homecoming with spirit days, a dance, and HOCO Fest that will bring a carnival-like atmosphere for the public to enjoy. The weeklong festivities at the high school will kick off Sept. 12 with homecoming...
Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has been identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis […]
Current Publishing
$8.8 million project to be built on Nickel Plate Trail
An $8.8 million project broke ground near the Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers Aug. 17. Fairway Independent Mortgage is building a new headquarters at the entrance of Fishers Technology Park at the corner of Technology Drive and Technology Lane, off Lantern Road. The project, called the Techway Project, will house...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, adds state’s only full-time television Education Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Jade Jackson is joining WISH-TV focusing exclusively as an Education Reporter. Jackson has television reporting experience at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of the University of North Texas.
Maryland Daily Record
