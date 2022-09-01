ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield

Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service

The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Greensburg In Running For New EV Battery Plant

GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda may be considering more investment in Indiana when it comes to building electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Honda and South Korea-based LG Energy Solutions are teaming up to build another EV battery manufacturing plant somewhere in the Midwest. Most reports say that Ohio is the front runner for the plant, but that Indiana may be close behind.
GREENSBURG, IN
FOX59

14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. The boxes are placed in plain […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Restaurant industry faces chef shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the country are facing a growing labor shortage in the kitchen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the need for chefs and head cooks will rise by 25% by 2030. An average of about 18,800 openings for chefs and head cooks are projected...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

City reaches settlement with bad-acting landlord

The city of Indianapolis has reached a settlement with the owner of four apartment complexes at risk of losing utilities. Residents at the complexes pay for water and energy through rent but the property owner, JPC Affordable Housing, has not paid utility bills in months. Citizens Energy Group notified residents last month that utilities would be shut off Sept 30.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Hamilton County Kids hosts “RibFest” fundraiser for winter coats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Kids Coats is hosting “RibFest” at Bier Brewery North in Carmel Sunday morning through the afternoon hours. Those interested in attending will enjoy ribs as well as music starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations of coats and money are preferred.
CARMEL, IN

