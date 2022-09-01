Read full article on original website
Indy DPW: Trash, recycling service will operate on slide schedule due to Labor Day holiday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is reminding Marion County residents that Labor Day is a city holiday and a solid waste holiday. That means curbside recycling, residential, and heavy trash service will operate on a slide schedule. Here's the slide schedule that Indy residents can expect...
Current Publishing
Giant Eagle plans Market District supermarket in Westfield
Giant Eagle is planning to bring a Market District supermarket to Westfield near Grand Park. The Pittsburgh-based company has filed plans with the city for a proposed 49,600-square-foot grocery store that would be located on 6.02 acres at the northeast corner of Grand Park Boulevard and Tournament Trail at Wheeler Landing. Giant Eagle previously opened a Market District supermarket in Carmel at 11505 N. Illinois St. in 2015.
Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service
The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service. “We look forward to the […]
WIBC.com
Greensburg In Running For New EV Battery Plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — Honda may be considering more investment in Indiana when it comes to building electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Honda and South Korea-based LG Energy Solutions are teaming up to build another EV battery manufacturing plant somewhere in the Midwest. Most reports say that Ohio is the front runner for the plant, but that Indiana may be close behind.
14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. The boxes are placed in plain […]
Settlement with City requires landlords to sell 4 negelcted Indy apartment complexes
INDIANAPOLIS — A settlement reached between the City of Indianapolis and the owners of four neglected apartment complexes requires all four properties — Berkley Commons, Capital Place, Woods at Oak Crossing and Covington Square — to be sold by the end of the year. In order for this settlement to go into effect, a deal […]
New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues
Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple. This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weather forecast for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with a few more isolated thunderstorms will lead us into Labor Day. Moisture remains present this week, but becomes more widely scattered. Flash flooding was a major issue over the holiday weekend. This was especially true for southern Indiana on Saturday, September 3rd. Jefferson County emergency management reported homes washed away along E Brushy Fork Road. The body of an elderly woman was found five miles downstream from where her home was swept away, Jefferson County officials say. Radar indicates rainfall totals in Jefferson County over at least 5 inches in just a few hours time Saturday.
WISH-TV
Revisiting the record-breaking Labor Day 2003 flooding in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Central Indiana was gripped with major flooding to start September of 2003. The amount of rain that ended up falling would lead to record-breaking stats that still stand to this day. The weeks leading up to the Labor Day 2003 flood were not all that quiet...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Cornucopia Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Michael and Valerie Baird, with Cornucopia Farms. Cornucopia Farms was started as a pumpkin patch in 1992. “We have corn maize, soybean maize, tumbling tiles,...
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
WISH-TV
Restaurant industry faces chef shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the country are facing a growing labor shortage in the kitchen. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says the need for chefs and head cooks will rise by 25% by 2030. An average of about 18,800 openings for chefs and head cooks are projected...
cbs4indy.com
Labor Day weekend events in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Whether you plan on firing up the grill, soaking up the last of the summer sun or heading downtown… there are plenty of ways you can celebrate this Labor Day weekend. While it may well be the last of the summer holidays, after seeing what’s going...
Already over capacity, IACS takes in 28 dogs from Indianapolis home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services took in more than two dozen dogs from a home Friday, despite being over capacity. The shelter said they responded to a request for assistance, which led to 28 dogs being brought into their facility. “This large intake is forcing us to put...
City reaches settlement with bad-acting landlord
The city of Indianapolis has reached a settlement with the owner of four apartment complexes at risk of losing utilities. Residents at the complexes pay for water and energy through rent but the property owner, JPC Affordable Housing, has not paid utility bills in months. Citizens Energy Group notified residents last month that utilities would be shut off Sept 30.
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County Kids hosts “RibFest” fundraiser for winter coats
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hamilton County Kids Coats is hosting “RibFest” at Bier Brewery North in Carmel Sunday morning through the afternoon hours. Those interested in attending will enjoy ribs as well as music starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The event is free but donations of coats and money are preferred.
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
IACS takes in 28 dogs from 1 home, adding to overcrowding
While the 28 dogs taken in Friday are not currently available for adoption, the shelter has many other dogs who are and is asking the community's help.
