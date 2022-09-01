ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 Dramatic Real Housewives Divorces

By Allisun
 4 days ago
Some people say a curse is attached to reality television. That curse revolves around someone getting nabbed for tax fraud or the demise of what used to be a perfectly happy arrangement relationship.

There are quite a few marriage casualties courtesy of the Real Housewives curse and unfortunately many of them have not been… docile in nature. Let’s take a look at the top 5 most dramatic divorces, so far.

5. Ramona Singer and Mario Singer – Real Housewives of New York

Ramona Singer , who may or may not still be a star of Real Housewives of New York watched her marriage crumble and a nationwide audience watched right along with her. Ramona and Mario Singer were married for over 20 years and on the surface, everything was great. At least that’s what Ramona wanted you to think . Under the surface Mario was under the sheets with his mistress and Ramona finally had enough. The couple separated in 2014 and finally divorced in 2016.

4. Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice – Real Housewives of New Jersey

A traditional family from New Jersey with strong values towards the ones you cherish can be put to the test when being a criminal lands you in the slammer. No one knows this better than Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice and her ex-husband Joe Giudice . Juicy Joe did some not-so-fancy bookkeeping and Teresa willingly signed her name to a few sketchy papers. When conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications, and bankruptcy fraud in a 39-count indictment puts you in jail, it tends to put a strain on the marriage. Both Tre and Joe served their time but Joe was ultimately deported to Italy upon his release. The media circus and family distance proved too much for Teresa and Joe. They divorced in September 2020 after 20 years of wedded bliss. Teresa has since remarried .

3. Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy – Real Housewives of New York

Divorce seemed to be catching on RHONY , Ramona was a victim, Luann de Lesseps lost her Count , and Bethenny Frankel had a 900 year , extremely expensive and contentious divorce with her now ex-husband, Jason Hoppy . Fans were delighted for Bethenny when it appeared she found true love, but what she really found was a true pain in the ass. At least Bryn Hoppy was the shining light of this disastrous relationship. It seemed to start well, but when it went downhill , it did so at breakneck speed. Beth and Jason wed in 2010 and were estranged by 2012. The divorce was officially filed in 2013 and dragged on until January 2021. Bethenny was out a great deal of money but was eventually awarded full legal and primary residential custody of their daughter.

2. Shannon Storms Beador and David Beador – Real Housewives of Orange County

Many of the longterm Real Housewives of Orange County viewers remember THE AFFAIR . The infidelity of David Beador in his marriage to Shannon Beador was a main storyline for what felt like decades. Cameras captured the anguish Shannon suffered as she tried to get over her husband’s mistress. The uncomfortable visits to their marriage therapist. The histrionic displays in front of their daughters . David and Shannon tried to work it out, they even sealed their fate with the dreaded vow renewal ceremony, which we all know is the final nail in the coffin. After 17 years of marriage, Shannon filed for divorce from David in 2017. She initially asked for $22k a month in support as well as primary physical custody of their three girls. After months of shady courtroom behavior, the ex-couple was able to come to a deal in June 2019.

1. Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This could arguably be a “ saving the best for last ” moment because the drama is still ongoing. Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi turned the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills into a Law and Order spinoff. EJ and Big Tommy were the happiest couple on the block, until knowledge of Tom’s alternate lifestyle as a super villain emerged and played out in the media. Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. One month later, the former couple was sued by Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant for the victims of Lion Air Flight 610. Then we found out Tom has ALLEGEDLY been grifting from clients for years . This spawned the rumor the divorce filing was an effort to save funds from the crumbling Girardi dynasty. It remains in progress.

TELL US- WHO DO YOU THINK HAD THE MOST DRAMATIC DIVORCE? WHO HAD THE EASIEST DIVORCE? WHAT DIVORCE SURPRISED YOU THE MOST?

[Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/WireImage]

The post Top 5 Dramatic Real Housewives Divorces appeared first on Reality Tea .

