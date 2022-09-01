Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension Prevent Postoperative Discharge to Nursing Homes by Preventing Healthcare Disparities

Read full article on original website
Related
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
nypressnews.com
The food shown to cause vision loss – bought by 99% of Britons
Watching a sunset is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It’s made pleasurable by the miraculous process of light hitting the retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue at the back of the eye), which in turn sends signals through the optic nerve to the brain. The brain then turns these signals into the images you see. Unfortunately, many things can hinder this process, such as age. However, diet can also play a role in vision loss and there are some surprising associations.
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hospimedica.com
Screening for Atrial Fibrillation Using Smartphones More Than Doubles Detection Rate
Image: Atrial fibrillation screening using smartphones increases detection and treatment (Photo courtesy of Pexels) Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people worldwide. Those affected have a five times greater risk of stroke than their peers. Atrial fibrillation often has no symptoms and remains undiagnosed, leaving patients unprotected from stroke. Prior studies have shown the potential of smart devices for large-scale atrial fibrillation screening but they made no comparison with conventional screening, included primarily younger adults for whom screening has low relevance, and required participants to own certain hardware. It has been unclear to what extent older adults, who would benefit most from screening, could cope with digital technologies and whether screening results in initiation of oral anticoagulation. Now, a new study has shown that atrial fibrillation screening using conventional smartphones more than doubles the detection and treatment rate in older people compared to routine screening.
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to indirect mechanisms of vasodilatation and increased brain...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Detecting ‘hot’ disease in arteries; small muscle pain risk with statins
Last week, Healio reported from the European Society of Cardiology Congress. The top five stories in cardiology are on research presented at the meeting. Predicting future cardiovascular events in patients with myocardial infarction can be done through noninvasive 18F-sodium fluoride PET and coronary CTA instead of traditional strategies, a professor of cardiology said at a press conference. The new technique detected “hot” disease in arteries, which can increase the risk for coronary heart disease death/myocardial infarction. It was the top story in cardiology last week.
physiciansweekly.com
Spatial and Transcriptomic Analysis of Perineural Invasion in Oral Cancer
For a study, researchers looked at the spatial and transcriptomic characteristics of perineural invasion (PNI)-positive and PNI-negative nerves to fill in these knowledge gaps. The applicability of PNI as a stand-alone prognostic predictor had not been demonstrated, and its diagnostic criteria differed. Slices of tissue from 142 people were stained with S100 and cytokeratin antibodies. The mass and perimeter of the tumor were found to contain nerves. They measured the nerve’s diameter and the distance between it and the tumor in addition to performing survival studies. Using the NanoString GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Transcriptome Atlas, a spatial transcriptomic analysis of nerves located at various tumor distances was performed. PNI accurately indicates a worse prognosis in patients with lymph nodes devoid of metastases. Even when a PNI-negative tumor was detected using current criteria, patients with a close nerve-tumor distance had a dismal prognosis. The poor prognosis of individuals with significant nerve(s) in the tumor mass suggested that even PNI-negative nerves can promote tumor growth. A spatial transcriptomic study of more than 18,000 genes validated the diagnostic criteria; nerves close to cancer showed alterations in stress and growth response, which became less pronounced with growing nerve-tumor distance. Using human tissue and in vitro tests, these findings were confirmed. This work was the first to examine the relationship between clinical outcomes and transcriptome profile using high-throughput gene expression profiling in nerves. Their findings shed light on the relationships between nerves and cancer by demonstrating how cancer-induced injury reduces neurogenesis. They also supported moving away from the current subjective standards for PNI classification and toward a system based on the distance between the nerve and the tumor.
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
The Weather Channel
Combination of Three Medications 'Polypill' Reduces the Risk of Major Cardiovascular Events In Older Patients by 33%
A new study finds that older heart disease patients who took a combination "Polypill" made up of three different medications had a lower risk of major cardiovascular events. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that Polypill effectively prevents secondary adverse cardiovascular events in people who have previously had a heart attack, reducing cardiovascular mortality by 33 per cent in this patient population.
Vegetable in every home has ‘potential to treat diabetes’, experts claim
A VEGETABLE found in every home has the “potential to treat diabetes”, experts have claimed. Diabetes is a long-term illness that requires not only treatment, but management through lifestyle habits. There is no cure for the disease, but people may be able to reverse their condition. People with...
2minutemedicine.com
Dolutegravir associated with improved viral suppression in HIV-positive pregnant patients
1. Dolutegravir is associated with greater viral suppression at birth for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-positive pregnant patients compared to standard treatment regimens. 2. There were no clear differences in adverse birth outcomes between patients on dolutegravir-based therapies compared to those who were not. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
The New and Improved Covid Boosters Are Ready to Roll
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. New, updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters are expected to be rolled out in some places starting today, after the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and its director, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, gave their sign-off on Thursday to recommend the redesigned shots for most Americans.
IFLScience
Can Supplements Or Diet Reduce Symptoms Of Arthritis? Here’s What The Evidence Says
Arthritis is a disease that affects body joints. There are more than 100 types of arthritis, with more than 350 million people affected around the globe, including about four million Australians. Arthritis causes pain and disability and commonly reduces quality of life. In Australia in 2015, about 54,000 people aged...
healio.com
Risk for kidney function loss elevated for African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes
African Caribbean adults with type 1 diabetes have a higher risk for kidney function loss than those of other ethnicities, according to study findings published in Diabetes Care. “We made the novel observation that people with type 1 diabetes of African Caribbean ethnicity had a nearly 60% increased risk of...
Comments / 0