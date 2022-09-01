ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania lawmakers agree to constitutional amendment supporting childhood sexual abuse survivors

By George Stockburger, Dennis Owens
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wf9wr_0heIzlrG00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania legislative leaders have agreed to “prioritize” a constitutional amendment early next legislative session (2023-24) that would open a two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits.

In 2021, the General Assembly approved a proposed amendment to the Pennsylvania Constitution to provide for a two-year window for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file previously time-barred claims.

Due to an error to advertise the proposed amendment, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar resigned in February 2021.

Constitutional amendments must be approved during two consecutive legislative sessions before being put on the ballot, so the constitutional amendment could be on the ballot for the voters to decide on May 16, 2023.

The Governor’s office says lawmakers agreed a constitutional amendment was the best path forward after attempting a “more direct legislative path.”

“I want to first reiterate my deep regret and sincerest apologies to victims for the process error that prevented this issue from being decided upon by the voters this legislative session. I have fought for an immediate legislative solution to this issue and have been working with legislators to determine the clearest path forward,” Gov. Wolf said. “After speaking directly with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle, I’m pleased that they have committed to prioritize second passage of a constitutional amendment early next session. I am grateful for this agreement so that survivors can seek a path forward toward justice.”

State Representative Jim Gregory is one of those victims who was abused as a young boy by a priest. His bill would change the state constitution to open a two year window allowing survivors to sue their abuser after the statute of limitations has expired.

“We gotta make sure we get this done the right way for victims who have every right and reason to be skeptical,” said Rep. Gregory (R-Blair). “This is just another way of letting those victims know that everyone is rolling in the right direction the same direction to make sure, one, that mistake never happens again, and we make it right for them because what happened should have never happened.”

“Without question, all victims of childhood sexual abuse should have the ability to face their abusers. As I have consistently stated, the constitutional amendment is the strongest legal position to bring closure to this matter for all victims (public and private),” said Senate Republican Leader Ward. “Remaining true to our commitment, we plan to take the next step in the constitutional amendment process in the next legislative session, just as we have in previous legislative sessions, and consistent with the multiple legislative actions already taken to protect children and families from such heinous acts.”

“The Pennsylvania House has taken up and passed this proposed constitutional amendment in three different legislative sessions,” said House Republican Leader Benninghoff. “Next session we will once again remind our caucus of the unique circumstances that lead to the fourth consideration of this constitutional amendment and the need to continue to lead on an issue so important to many victims and families across Pennsylvania.”

Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions

“Survivors of childhood sexual abuse deserve the opportunity to seek justice and the Senate Democratic caucus is ready to ensure this happens through a constitutional amendment,” said Senate Democratic Leader Costa. “This commitment is a positive step and I am committed to making it a priority early next year.”

“Victims deserve justice, and I’m confident Pennsylvanians will deliver justice when this question is put to the voters as a constitutional amendment,” said Democratic House Leader McClinton. “Our caucus has stood alongside Representative Rozzi as he has tirelessly advocated for this measure, and we’ll continue to stand with the victims of abuse until they get the opportunity they deserve. This will be a priority for us when the legislature convenes for a new session in January.”

The governor thanked Representatives Rozzi and Gregory, both survivors of childhood sexual abuse, for their passionate leadership and advocacy on behalf of Pennsylvania survivors.

“Victims and survivors alike deserve their day in court and they certainly deserve to know the truth, whether it is about their perpetrator or the institution that aided and abetted these heinous crimes,” Rep. Rozzi said. “There must be accountability for the reprehensible murder of each child’s soul.”

“As we approach the two-year mark of victims having to wait again to pass this constitutional amendment, I am pleased that this legislation has not been forgotten by my colleagues in leadership,” Rep. Gregory said. “For me, the victims waiting two more years haven’t been forgotten for one day. The commitment to get it on the ballot next spring is a must.”

The governor also thanked Senate and House Judiciary Committee Chairs Senators Lisa Baker (R-Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming) and Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks) and Representatives Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) and Tim Briggs (D-Montgomery) for their efforts to prioritize this issue in their committees.

“My personal commitment to survivors is to push through the constitutional amendment as soon as possible in the new session,” Sen. Baker said. “Further, because the outcome of a referendum on an amendment is never certain, I will also introduce legislation to make the change statutorily, if necessary.”

Pennsylvania distributing bonus property tax payment

“We must continue to support the courageous survivors who have fought for justice, and this commitment to moving forward through a constitutional amendment is good progress,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “This must be a top priority for all of us as a legislature when we return to a new legislative session in January.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman have announced a “coordinated effort” for a one-time, large-scale pardoning project for people with select minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions.  The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons will accept applications for the PA Marijuana Pardon Project from Thursday, September 1, 2022, through Friday, September 30, 2022.   The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Trump, Oz, and Mastriano held rally in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Donald Trump, Dr. Oz, and Doug Mastriano all came together to hold the “Save America Rally” Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The event was held about 10 minutes away from where President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre just four days prior. The event featured speeches […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
WBRE

Preparations underway for Trump rally in NEPA

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People from northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond are gearing up in anticipation for former President Trump’s appearance in Luzerne County tomorrow. Around 10,000 people are expected to come out to Wilkes-Barre Township to catch a glimpse of the former president and some have been camping out for days. “I’ve been […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NEPA Trump rally venue hits maximum capacity

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tonight’s rally venue quickly hit maximum capacity as supporters brought big crowds with even bigger energy. No traffic, no heat no holiday weekend could stop supporters from showing up in droves to rally for Former President Trump and Republicans on the ticket. Chants echoed from a crowd of thousands […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
Person
Kathy Boockvar
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Township prepares for Trump rally

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the political spotlight is again on Luzerne County. On Saturday former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre Township. And his visit comes just days after President Biden visited Wilkes-Barre. The Trump rally will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Constitutional Amendments#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly
WBRE

Nursing home workers strike across NEPA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Labor day weekend celebrates the American labor movement and contributions of its laborers, but a particular group of workers claim they’re not getting the treatment they deserve. Those workers are from 14 different nursing homes statewide, including the Gardens at Wyoming Valley. They just ended their picketing for the day. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police advisory committee remove board member following traffic incident

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the Police Advisory Community (PAC) of Wilkes Barre City held a meeting to address finding from the complaint filed against Officer Duffy by Chairperson Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski.   Duggins-Magdalinski filed a complaint against Officer Duffy following a traffic stop that occurred on August 13, claiming the officer racially […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania businessman Eb Faber dies at age 85

BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local businessman Eberhard “Eb” Faber IV of the Eberhard Faber Pencil Company passed away at the age of 85 on Friday, September 2. Born in 1936, Eb Faber grew up on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan with his mother, Julia T. Faber, his father, Eberhard III, and his sister, Theo. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Officer shot during traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after an officer was hit by gunfire during a traffic stop in Luzerne County. Around 11:30 Sunday night, police say Jayquan Jordan showed a gun to security at the Mofon Lounge, located on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Officers say as Jordan drove away from the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
WBRE

Labor Day 5K run raises funds for charity

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Labor Day race kicked off Monday morning in the Diamond City. “It’s fantastic. I love the rain. This is great weather to run in,” says participant Tom Shaver. A rainy start to the unofficial end of summer. But runners weren’t going to let the rain get in the way […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

All 4,000 beagles now removed from mass breeding facility

(WHTM) — The Humane Society of the United States has completed its mission of rescuing nearly 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. According to a release, the last group of 312 beagles was removed from the facility on Thursday, Sept. 1. Fifty-two were taken to the Humane Society of the United States’ care center. In the next few days, they will be taken to independent shelters and rescue partners to find their forever homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy