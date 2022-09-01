ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapids Water Park announces new dueling water coaster ride

By Aja Dorsainvil
WPTV West Palm Beach
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0aAm_0heIzYKh00

A new ride is coming to Rapids Water Park.

The new dueling water coaster ride Mega Mayhem is scheduled to open in 2023. The amusement park made the announcement on Thursday.

“We are taking fun to a whole new level," said Bryan Megrath, general manager of Rapids Water Park. “The Rapids is excited to add this multi-million dollar ride to our park experience and continue bringing the biggest thrills to South Florida."

Mega Mayhem is replacing the water park's retired Old Yellar ride . The new ride will be the first dueling water coaster in the state of Florida and one of six installed in the world. It will stand 54-feet tall and race 837- feet long per lane with max speeds of 22 mph.

According to the water park, the new water coaster features two side-by-side flumes, where riders speed down twists and high-banked turns as they are propelled uphill by a unique blast jet propulsion technology. Riders will experience drop and dive sensations along the way and will be able to see other riders on the slide through open low-separator walls.

Rapids Water Park's 2023 Season Passes are also currently on sale now through Sept. 5 for $99.95 and include the rest of 2022 for free.

Passes include unlimited admission, free parking, a free friend ticket, free souvenir cup, plus discounts on food, beverage, retail, cabanas and more. Passes can be purchased at rapidswaterpark.com .

