Police: Southfield teen brings gun to school, taken into custody
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield high school student was taken into police custody after they say he brought a gun to school Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology. Police in Southfield said staff members were notified of...
Truck, supplies stolen from Detroit nonprofit helping underserved communities
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit nonprofit was robbed of their truck and dozens of schools supplies over the weekend. The organization is called Hey Ya'll Detroit. Founder Charmane Neal says they provides basic needs to minority and low-income communities. Neal says she parks the truck in a specific spot...
Southwest Detroit coalition working to stop abuse of dangerous inhalant 'whippets'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One puff from a whippet can give someone a 30-second high, but the damage done to the human body and a community can last much longer, according to Goya Diaz of the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. Diaz is also part of the large group of concerned...
Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
15-year-old carjacking suspect who allegedly drove over scout car turns himself in, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say the 15-year-old carjacking suspect who drove over a scout car has turned himself in. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the suspect at 15-year-old Michael Malik Brown during a news conference Tuesday evening. White said they were confident Brown was driving the stolen...
Detroit police looking for missing 15-year-old with autism, bipolar and schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are asking for help with finding a 15-year-old boy who has autism, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Zion Silas was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Stoepel Street near Livernois. Police say Silas left his home without permission and did not return. He's...
Richmond police chief back on the job after reportedly misusing LEIN system
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chief Tom Costello is back on the job and back in court still charged with a crime. His defense attorney believes the charge should be dropped. Costello admits to running personal information in the LEIN, Law Enforcement Information Network. A computer system that has extensive information on all of us.
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
(WXYZ) — Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges for running a large-scale cellphone fraud scheme throughout the nation, according to an indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court. The indictment names Emmanuel Luter, Joseph Ingram, Donnell Taylor,...
Atwater Brewery hosting 25th anniversary party this weekend: 'A celebration of all things Detroit'
(WXYZ) — Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with a block party at its historic Rivertown location. Detroit's largest craft brewer was founded in 1997 as Atwater Block Brewery. Originally, Atwater had a focus to bring back the Bohemian-style beer produced by Stroh's in the mid...
Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns
(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
Detroit Weather: Staying bright with above-average heat
(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: ENE 5 mph. Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy and hotter with a...
Fire chiefs urge people to come up with fire escape plans: 'Things can be replaced, people can't'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — When it comes to a fire, seconds matter, and that's why firefighters say it's critical to get out of your home as soon as you suspect it's on fire. "A lot of people are under the assumption is those flames that kill. It's that smoke," Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said.
Everything you need to know for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show
(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit for the first time in three years, running from September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront. This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility,"...
Detroit Weather: Warm sun for a few more days
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 56° in Detroit. A few spots could reach the upper 40s north of M59. Light wind. Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: NE then becoming SE around 5 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny with a...
Fed up with $50k quote for rural internet access, Washtenaw County man installed it himself
LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a rural community just outside Ann Arbor, homes are separated by the farms that feed America. But for major cable or broadband corporations, the distance between those homes isn’t seen as a source of sustenance, but a cost that destroys profit margin targets unless they pass on that cost.
EMU faculty on strike, university says students should report to class
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University is down 500 faculty members Tuesday night after both professors and other university employees voted to strike after rejecting the school’s latest contract offer. Professors will be on campus picketing first thing Wednesday morning. The university is advising students to go...
Eastern Michigan University faculty votes to strike
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University's faulty has voted to strike. A spokesperson for the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors says 91% of the vote was in favor of going out on strike starting Wednesday. “Our message to EMU students, parents and...
VIDEO: EMU professors on strike following deadlock in contract negotiations
(WXYZ) — At least 500 faculty members at Eastern Michigan University are on strike following a deadlock in contract negotiations between teachers and the university. This is not the first time employees at EMU have gone on a strike. The last protest happened in 2006 and lasted two weeks.
Pediatricians brace for rise in flu cases, encourage vaccinations
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pediatricians are bracing for a rise in flu cases and other respiratory viruses among children this fall and winter, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy said the rate of flu vaccinations dropped last year with 55% of children getting vaccinated. Jennifer Moore said...
Ukrainian refugees start new school year at Immaculate Conception in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back to school has a special meaning for Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools in Warren. School leaders say dozens of refugees from the war-torn country enrolled this summer. 7 Action News was told the student population was 180 students at the end of last year and is expected to grow to upwards of 300 students this school year.
