Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Police: Southfield teen brings gun to school, taken into custody

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield high school student was taken into police custody after they say he brought a gun to school Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology. Police in Southfield said staff members were notified of...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island owners respond to Detroit Health Department violation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The iconic Lafayette Coney Island in downtown Detroit has been issued a cease and desist order by the health department over rodent concerns. The health department says they were alerted by social media posts showing rats inside the restaurant. A responding health inspector then found rat droppings inside the restaurant on Tuesday, but not any rats.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Richmond police chief back on the job after reportedly misusing LEIN system

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Chief Tom Costello is back on the job and back in court still charged with a crime. His defense attorney believes the charge should be dropped. Costello admits to running personal information in the LEIN, Law Enforcement Information Network. A computer system that has extensive information on all of us.
RICHMOND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme

(WXYZ) — Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges for running a large-scale cellphone fraud scheme throughout the nation, according to an indictment unsealed today in U.S. District Court. The indictment names Emmanuel Luter, Joseph Ingram, Donnell Taylor,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Lafayette Coney Island closed after Detroit Health Department issues violation over rodent concerns

(WXYZ) — Lafayette Coney Island is currently closed after a cease and desist was issued by the Detroit Health Department Wednesday morning. Chief Public Health Officer of the City of Detroit Denise Fair Razo said on Tuesday they were alerted to an "abundance" of social media postings referencing rodents running through the restaurant. She said they sent a team out to evaluate and while they didn’t see rodents, they did see “substantial evidence in the form of droppings.”
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Staying bright with above-average heat

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny with a high of 82°. Wind: ENE 5 mph. Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 58° in Detroit. Light wind. Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy and hotter with a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Everything you need to know for the 2022 Detroit Auto Show

(WXYZ) — The North American International Auto Show is returning to Detroit for the first time in three years, running from September 14-25 at Huntington Place and other locations, including different parks and the Detroit Riverfront. This year’s show will "be an indoor and outdoor city-wide celebration of mobility,"...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warm sun for a few more days

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and cool again with a low of 56° in Detroit. A few spots could reach the upper 40s north of M59. Light wind. Thursday: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: NE then becoming SE around 5 mph. Friday: Mostly sunny with a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EMU faculty on strike, university says students should report to class

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University is down 500 faculty members Tuesday night after both professors and other university employees voted to strike after rejecting the school’s latest contract offer. Professors will be on campus picketing first thing Wednesday morning. The university is advising students to go...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Eastern Michigan University faculty votes to strike

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University's faulty has voted to strike. A spokesperson for the Eastern Michigan University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors says 91% of the vote was in favor of going out on strike starting Wednesday. “Our message to EMU students, parents and...
YPSILANTI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Pediatricians brace for rise in flu cases, encourage vaccinations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pediatricians are bracing for a rise in flu cases and other respiratory viruses among children this fall and winter, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The academy said the rate of flu vaccinations dropped last year with 55% of children getting vaccinated. Jennifer Moore said...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Ukrainian refugees start new school year at Immaculate Conception in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Back to school has a special meaning for Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools in Warren. School leaders say dozens of refugees from the war-torn country enrolled this summer. 7 Action News was told the student population was 180 students at the end of last year and is expected to grow to upwards of 300 students this school year.
WARREN, MI

