Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point farm creates Kwik Trip corn maze

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
One Wisconsin farm is taking corn mazes to the next level, creating a 13-acre Kwik Trip maze.

Feltz Family Farms and Dairy Store shared a photo of the maze on Facebook Wednesday, saying it opens to the public in 10 days.

According to the post, the 13-acre maze offers an early exit option after four acres and features seven scavenger hunt locations which give you a chance to win weekly prizes if you complete the hunt.

The maze takes 35-60 minutes to complete, or 20 minutes if you take the early exit.

And if that's not enough, the maze will turn into a haunted maze for four nights this fall! According to Feltz's website , the maze will be overtaken by ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.

The maze will open on Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 29, with the haunted maze available on Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29.

Tickets are available now for the haunted maze.

