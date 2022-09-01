ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Suspect UNC secondary faces challenge in App State QB Brice

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xZRB_0heIyR7P00

Northern Carolina (1-0) at Appalachian State (0-0), Saturday, noon EDT (ESPNU)

Line: North Carolina by 1/2 point, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Series record: Tied 1-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

In-state bragging rights. Appalachian State defeated North Carolina in 2019 in Chapel Hill, a loss that didn't sit well with Tar Heels fans given the Mountaineers have always been viewed as the little brother. But Appalachian State has repeatedly found itself in the Top 25 since moving up to the FBS and has made its mark in the Sun Belt Conference with four titles. This game has been sold out since July with more than 30,000 fans expected at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina. Both schools have high aspirations and received votes in the AP preseason Top 25. A victory here would be a huge momentum boost for the winner.

KEY MATCHUP

Appalachian State QB Chase Brice vs. UNC's secondary. Brice, now in his sixth season, threw for a school-record 3,337 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the Mountaineers, who finished 10-4. He’ll face a Tar Heels secondary that looked very suspect last week against Florida A&M. UNC allowed unheralded quarterback Jeremy Moussa to complete 28 of 38 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Brice will have to find some new weapons after four App State receivers signed NFL contracts this past offseason.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UNC: WR Josh Downs. The third-year receiver is a threat to take it to the end zone any time he touches the ball. He had nine catches for 78 yards and two scores in last weekend’s Week Zero opener. He ranked 10th in the Bowl Subdivision with 1,335 yards receiving.

Appalachian State RBs Nate Noel and Camerun Peoples. Both backs have had 1,000-yard seasons with Noel doing it last year and Peoples in 2020. The Mountaineers should be strong up front with four of five starters returning on the offensive line.

FACTS & FIGURES

UNC coach Mack Brown was Appalachian State’s head coach in 1983 -- he was 32 years old at the time -- before working as Barry Switzer’s offensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 1984. ... Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye became the first player in program history to throw five touchdown passes in a first start. ... This is the first of two straight road games against Sun Belt Conference opponents for UNC. The Tar Heels travel to Georgia State next week. ... Appalachian State's last five games vs. Power Five schools have been decided by less than seven points. ... Appalachian State, Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are the only FBS programs with nine-plus wins every year since 2015. .. The Mountaineers lost seven defensive starters from last year's team.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to viral photo of Michigan punter

The Michigan Wolverines are taking on Colorado State Rams on Saturday, and one Michigan player is trending on social media despite playing very little impact on the outcome of the game overall. The game has been a clinic coming from Michigan, winning the game 51-7 one the back of an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
49K+
Followers
86K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy