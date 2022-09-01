ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185

Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Mercy mulls how to continue EMS services in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospitals said their EMS regional services have been operating at a loss for the past fiscal year. In a memo sent out to EMT employees, the healthcare system said they’re reaching out to local counties to ask for a potential ambulance district tax to help emergency services continue to serve the area. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Aurora, MO
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Jon Holmes
Maria’s downtown closes this week, but now might reopen

Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 25 years in downtown Springfield, closed this week but an offer of help in the form of a loan came quickly and the restaurant “might” reopen. The restaurant at 406 South Ave. had what owners Christopher and Monica Guest thought would be its last day on Sunday, Aug. 28.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Jasper family chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County

CARTHAGE, Mo. ― Kyler & Sydney Kalbaugh and family, of Jasper, were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kalbaugh family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Local shop celebrated two years of business

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A crystal store in Webb City today celebrated its second anniversary. Christene’s Curiosities invited vendors from all over the 4-States to join them for the special day. Vendors traveled to buy crystals, jewels and other curiosities. “Honestly, I think it’s important because a lot...
WEBB CITY, MO

