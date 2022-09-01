Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
County to consider Ozark byway designation for Highway 185
Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation. The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
Mercy mulls how to continue EMS services in rural areas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Mercy Hospitals said their EMS regional services have been operating at a loss for the past fiscal year. In a memo sent out to EMT employees, the healthcare system said they’re reaching out to local counties to ask for a potential ambulance district tax to help emergency services continue to serve the area. […]
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
KYTV
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
sgfcitizen.org
Maria’s downtown closes this week, but now might reopen
Maria’s Mexican Restaurant, 25 years in downtown Springfield, closed this week but an offer of help in the form of a loan came quickly and the restaurant “might” reopen. The restaurant at 406 South Ave. had what owners Christopher and Monica Guest thought would be its last day on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Crash on Rangeline takes out stop sign at 11th, two transported to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night reports of a crash in the 1100 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. | JUST PRIOR TO CRASH >> Joplin News First cameras were at a commercial structure fire just a few miles away at 3800 E 20th. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the parking...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shots fired call at mobile home park
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shots-fired investigation is underway in Springfield. Officers responded to the 1500 block of South Golden Avenue at the Forest Cove South mobile home park. Investigators say it happened at around 8 p.m. when a neighborhood dispute started. Police say a neighbor noticed the argument and...
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
Part of Range Line road to close for bridge repairs next week
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of Joplin drivers will soon have to make their detour plans. S. Range Line bridge construction has been planned all summer and is finally starting next week. Businesses near the bridge will still be normally accessible. MODOT officials say they ask the citizens to...
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper family chosen as Missouri Farm Family for Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. ― Kyler & Sydney Kalbaugh and family, of Jasper, were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kalbaugh family was selected as the Jasper County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in...
streetfoodblog.com
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
KYTV
One in serious condition after shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting in Springfield. Officers responded to the 800 block of west Mt. Vernon Street Sunday night around 8 p.m. Investigators say a neighborhood dispute ended with one person being shot. Police would not confirm in where the person was shot. They...
Local shop celebrated two years of business
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A crystal store in Webb City today celebrated its second anniversary. Christene’s Curiosities invited vendors from all over the 4-States to join them for the special day. Vendors traveled to buy crystals, jewels and other curiosities. “Honestly, I think it’s important because a lot...
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
