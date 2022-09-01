ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Four States Home Page

A good show for a good cause

Joplin, Mo. — Car lovers from all over put their wheels in motion today for a big cause. Last year in September, 12 year-old Christian Heady passed away due to childhood cancer. In April of 2021, a car show was held to raise funds for his various medical expenses and trips. At that car show, […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Jet Cars, Funny Cars, Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic feat. Funny Car Chaos

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – This weekend is Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic and it features nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars as part of Funny Car Chaos. “Nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars are pre-entered for what will be two days of ground pounding flopper action like you’ll see nowhere else! Plus gassers, jet dragsters and a whole lot more! Join...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Newton County’s Maps will soon be updated

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County maps and street center lines are receiving a digital update. Beginning on September 9th, the Newton County Assessor and Director are working together to update all Newton County maps, excluding the city of Joplin. This is to ensure addresses and street center lines are correctly recorded for emergency first responders. […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local shop celebrated two years of business

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A crystal store in Webb City today celebrated its second anniversary. Christene’s Curiosities invited vendors from all over the 4-States to join them for the special day. Vendors traveled to buy crystals, jewels and other curiosities. “Honestly, I think it’s important because a lot...
WEBB CITY, MO
streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
Four States Home Page

Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display

GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
GALENA, KS
Earthquakes
Cars
KYTV

Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarksfn.com

Still in the Family

ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
ASH GROVE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

