A good show for a good cause
Joplin, Mo. — Car lovers from all over put their wheels in motion today for a big cause. Last year in September, 12 year-old Christian Heady passed away due to childhood cancer. In April of 2021, a car show was held to raise funds for his various medical expenses and trips. At that car show, […]
Crash on Rangeline takes out stop sign at 11th, two transported to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night reports of a crash in the 1100 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. | JUST PRIOR TO CRASH >> Joplin News First cameras were at a commercial structure fire just a few miles away at 3800 E 20th. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the parking...
Jet Cars, Funny Cars, Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic feat. Funny Car Chaos
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – This weekend is Mo-Kan’s 57th Annual Labor Day Classic and it features nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars as part of Funny Car Chaos. “Nearly 40 Outlaw Funny Cars are pre-entered for what will be two days of ground pounding flopper action like you’ll see nowhere else! Plus gassers, jet dragsters and a whole lot more! Join...
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Newton County’s Maps will soon be updated
NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County maps and street center lines are receiving a digital update. Beginning on September 9th, the Newton County Assessor and Director are working together to update all Newton County maps, excluding the city of Joplin. This is to ensure addresses and street center lines are correctly recorded for emergency first responders. […]
Work begins to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation began Monday replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was built in 1956. More than 8,000 drivers cross the bridge daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at the...
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
Local shop celebrated two years of business
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A crystal store in Webb City today celebrated its second anniversary. Christene’s Curiosities invited vendors from all over the 4-States to join them for the special day. Vendors traveled to buy crystals, jewels and other curiosities. “Honestly, I think it’s important because a lot...
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display
GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
A late night rolling car crash leaves a pregnant woman dead, three injured
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere. According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the […]
Part of Range Line road to close for bridge repairs next week
JOPLIN, Mo. — A lot of Joplin drivers will soon have to make their detour plans. S. Range Line bridge construction has been planned all summer and is finally starting next week. Businesses near the bridge will still be normally accessible. MODOT officials say they ask the citizens to...
Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the man who hit a pedestrian in a Springfield grocery store parking lot. The woman was hit in the new Hy-Vee parking lot in the afternoon of August 5. The man did get out to help, but then he drove off. Catherine Peterson said she was going to get something to eat. Then she was hit.
Still in the Family
ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
