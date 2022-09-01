ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Local shop celebrated two years of business

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A crystal store in Webb City today celebrated its second anniversary. Christene’s Curiosities invited vendors from all over the 4-States to join them for the special day. Vendors traveled to buy crystals, jewels and other curiosities. “Honestly, I think it’s important because a lot...
WEBB CITY, MO
streetfoodblog.com

Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri

Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
REPUBLIC, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Aurora, MO
ozarksfn.com

Still in the Family

ASH GROVE, MO. – Adrian Murray has witnessed a century of change in the farming industry in Southwest Missouri. Adrian, 94, owns Tri-County Dairy, a pristine 500-acre farm located in rural Ash Grove, Mo. The farm is situated in the counties of Dade, Lawrence and Greene. The Sac River meanders through the farm, bringing fresh water for irrigation. Over the years the Tri-County Dairy evolved into a beef cattle operation. They currently own 50 Angus, Hereford and Brangus mixed cattle. Justin Williams, Adrian’s grandson, is the sixth-generation of the Murray family to operate the farm.
ASH GROVE, MO
ozarksfn.com

A New Way of Life

SEYMOUR, MO. – Nestled in a corner of Webster County, near Seymour, Mo., is a 52-acre farm that Eric and Michelle Nabinger now call home. They have lived there for a few months, with their children: Ryan, 14; Alyssa, 12; Ethyn, 9; Alayna, 7; and Jeremy, 6. They moved from Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Eric is retiring from the Army after three years in the Reserves and 20 years of active duty.
SEYMOUR, MO
Four States Home Page

Famous shotgun from Bonnie & Clyde gang on display

GALENA, Kans. — Many people across the Four States own a shotgun or have had one passed down to them from older generations. But there’s one shotgun that can be found in Southeast Kansas that’s likely the most famous one in America, if not the world. To the current owner, Brian Jordan, it’s known as […]
GALENA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspots#Video Game#Combat#Aurora Martial Arts
Four States Home Page

2,000+ gold balloons released at Seneca football game

SENECA, Mo. — Tonight is known as “Gold Out Night” at the Seneca high school football game, where the Indians take on the Fighting Irish of Springfield Catholic. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, which has become meaningful to the Seneca community. Tonight (9/2), those in attendance at the game took time to not only […]
SENECA, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora football falls on field; shines as community

Aurora football took their lumps in their week one loss to Seneca by a score of 44-8. However, there's a special feeling in Houn’ Dawg nation. Sure, there is excitement with week one of Friday Night Lights, but the buzz around Aurora and first year head coach Brandon Pitts brought the Dawg faithful out in droves.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Events in Springfield this Labor Day weekend 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
auroraadvertiser.net

History of the Houn’ Dawg

“You Aint Nothin But A Hound Dog” was recorded by Big Mama Thornton in 1952 and was made even more famous by Elvis Presley in 1956. For us, the Houn’ Dawg mascot has military roots that pre-date World War I and go all the way back to Teddy Roosevelt and the Border War with the Mexican Revolution.
AURORA, MO
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri far exceeded my expectations

Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium, Springfield, Missouri.Robert Lawton, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Recently, I was in Springfield, Missouri with family as my oldest grandchild is starting her journey at Missouri State University (MSU). On one afternoon, we went to the Bass Pro Shop to attend the Johnny Morris Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium which is at the same location as Bass Pro. Overall, the displays and presentations amazed me and the time to go through the displays was well worth the experience. It took us about four hours. This isn't an experience you'll want to rush.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy