ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas

Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas Reflector

Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?

Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hays Post

Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas

Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Laura Kelly
Kansas Reflector

Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.

Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Kansas Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Ag#Republican#The Kansas Legislature#Kansans#Democratic
adastraradio.com

WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Kansas Reflector

‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet  appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy