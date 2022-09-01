Read full article on original website
Related
INSIGHT KANSAS: Abortion back on the ballot in November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
Wichita Eagle
John Carlin: Kansas Republicans are putting extremism before the taxpayers’ needs
When I was governor of Kansas for much of the 1980s, both sides of the aisle focused on the success of our state. Sure, we had disagreements on how to attain success. But at the end of each day, I had no doubt our public servants were rooting for Kansans.
kggfradio.com
GOP Hopeful If Elected Will Not Seek To Change Abortion Rights In Kansas
Gubernatorial hopeful, current Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said yesterday during a campaign stop in Overland Park that he would respect the wishes of voters who just a month ago overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion as a state constitutional right. Schmidt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly, said if he is elected he will concentrate on defending current abortion laws in the state and will not look to make any changes to the existing law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Challenges to citizen-led ballot initiatives in Missouri, other states
In reliably Republican Missouri, voters have approved initiatives to expand Medicaid, raise the minimum wage and legalize medical marijuan
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
‘A hole in the ground’ and other quirky curiosities build up small Kansas towns
The community pride these offbeat attractions generate can be just as valuable as the money they bring in.
Showcase aims to keep the Kansas workforce in Kansas
Zoe Alba, a freshman at Garden City Achieve High School, stood outside Hy-Plains Feedyard in Montezuma, while owner Tom Jones explained the different genetic traits of cattle. Alba and the other students listening to Jones all had one thing in common — a passion for cattle and ranching. It’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean.
Kansans might think they’re done with state constitutional amendments. Unfortunately, the state constitutional amendments aren’t done with them. Fresh on the heels of the Aug. 2 anti-abortion amendment ballot question, two more revisions to our state’s charter will be up for a vote on Nov. 8. One aims at the executive power wielded over the […] The post Two more Kansas constitutional amendment votes loom. Here’s what they do, and what they mean. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Wastewater surveillance continues to inform COVID-19 surges in Kansas
Not everyone gets tested for COVID-19, but everybody goes to the bathroom.
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Nebraska attorney general to explore whether state was a victim of fraud in Saint Francis contract
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmuw.org
This 72-year-old lawyer thinks about retirement, but rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
adastraradio.com
WSU Awarded $51 Million to Advance Smart Manufacturing in South Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced today will award $51.4 million to Wichita State University to aid in the rapid development and adoption of emerging smart manufacturing technologies for South Kansas. The funding, provided through the American Rescue Plan Build Back...
2022 Walnut Days kicks off in Kansas
Walnut Days kicked off today along with other Labor Day Weekend celebrations.
iowa.media
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
TOPEKA, Kansas — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offers evidence that reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought. Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dave Kendall served as producer and host of the “Sunflower Journeys” series on public television for its first 27 seasons and continues to produce documentary videos through […] The post ‘Living Lightly on the Earth’ — and in Kansas — as we adapt to a warming planet appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
Families enjoy the Kansas Museum of History before it closes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Museum of History celebrates it’s last day for a while with crowds of people. Saturday was the last opportunity to visit the museum before it shuts its doors for a $6 million renovation. These will be the first major changes to the museum in 35 years. The exhibits will spotlight […]
Comments / 0