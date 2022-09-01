Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
WSYX ABC6
Stars turn out for Ohio State-Notre Dame season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some of the biggest names in sports were on the sidelines of Ohio Stadium Saturday night to take in the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Among the stars at The Shoe was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who made a return to his old stomping grounds.
WSYX ABC6
Seth Towns leaving Ohio State basketball team for health reasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State forward Seth Towns announced Sunday he will not play for the Buckeyes this season due to health reasons. "It comes with great sadness and faith that I must announce I am stepping away from Ohio State and Team 124, that I will not be playing this season," Towns said. "After a few setbacks this summer and some tough conversations with my coaches and medical personnel, it has become clear that my body is not in a position to endure a full Big Ten season."
WSYX ABC6
Buckeyes Recap: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Buckeye Jay Richardson break down Ohio State vs. Notre Dame with the biggest moments with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. The No.2 Ohio State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame 21 to 10 on Saturday, Sept. 3...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State's 2002 national championship team reunites ahead of Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ahead of Saturday's prime-time matchup with Notre Dame, Ohio State's 2002 national championship team was honored Friday night. The Buckeyes defeated Miami 31-24 in a double-overtime thriller in the BCS National Championship Game. The win capped off Ohio State's perfect 14-0 season. "When you really...
WSYX ABC6
Julian Fleming a game-time decision, 3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State players will miss the team's season opener against Notre Dame. The Football Fever: Everything you need to know about the OSU-ND game. Wide receiver Julian Fleming is the team's only game-time decision. Fleming is in his third year with Ohio State and...
WSYX ABC6
Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Buckeye fans flock to Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The game is still hours away, but when you're a Buckeye, it's hard to contain your excitement. " We gotta take pictures of the stadium. It's 100 years old," Alli Mirgon said. She and her co-workers are spending the day on campus. Her boss, kicking...
WSYX ABC6
Catholic bishop of the diocese of Columbus cheers on the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Football isn't just a game, nor a sport, but a religion." It's the quote that may just embody this Ohio State - Notre Dame game. The Football Fever | Born a Buckeye: How Ohio State prepared Marcus Freeman for Notre Dame. Religion is certainly weighing...
WSYX ABC6
2002 Week 1: Looking back at OSU's 45-21 defeat of Texas Tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Ohio State jumped out to a 14-0 lead and stretched its advantage to 38-7 before putting away visiting Texas Tech, 45-21, in Week 1 of its 2002 national championship season. The Buckeyes got three touchdown runs from Maurice Clarett, including scores from 59 and 45 yards...
WSYX ABC6
Game day forecast: scattered showers expected for Ohio State-Notre Dame game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Those heading to Ohio Stadium for Saturday's marquee matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame will want to keep the rain gear on hand. Watch The Football Fever pregame show at 11 a.m. here. For those tailgating ahead of the game, scattered showers and thunderstorms...
WSYX ABC6
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell reflects on '95 and '96 victories vs. Notre Dame, previews game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State will open their season tonight against Notre Dame and match up for just the seventh time in history. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bill reflects on being a part of the 1995 and 1996 teams that beat Notre Dame. For more information on the big...
WSYX ABC6
'Stuff the Puff Showdown' Oktoberfest preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Oktoberfest is almost here, celebrating 56 years of festivities. Oktoberfest executive director Carla Epler gives Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Jackie Orozco, and Karaline Cohen a preview of this year's Oktoberfest "Stuff the Puff Showdown" cream puff competition. Columbus Oktoberfest begins on Friday, Sept....
WSYX ABC6
Gas prices in Columbus remain under $4 per gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 6 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.79. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.63...
WSYX ABC6
Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Celebrating Hispanic heritage month in style with an annual fundraiser that's empowering young women in Columbus. Proyecto Mariposas founder Yahaira Rose and former participant Gabby Antezana discuss the "Annual Quinceanera Fundraiser" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant. Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco...
WSYX ABC6
Canal Winchester Labor Day festival concludes Monday with parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 100th annual Canal Winchester Labor Day Festival is celebrating 100 years!. On Monday, September 5, the festival opens at 10:30 a.m. The Labor Day parade will take place at 1 p.m. In addition, Frank Squared will perform at 2:30 p.m. Over the weekend, the...
WSYX ABC6
Several Central Ohio counties under Flood Watch until Monday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Labor Day for Columbus residents will be off to a wet start. Several Central Ohio counties are under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. Heavy rain over the weekend saturated the ground and caused flooding in some parts of Columbus, including the Little Turtle community.
WSYX ABC6
Protesters demand change Saturday after Donovan Lewis shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Protesters gathered for a second day to demand change after the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis by a Columbus police officer. The protesters met at Goodale Park Saturday to march after gathering Friday near the headquarters of Columbus police. Lewis's mother and father joined protesters...
WSYX ABC6
Non-stop flights from Columbus airports
Columbus' John Glenn International Airport offers a couple dozen non-stop flights every day, and a couple dozen more non-stop flights to various locations at least weekly. Delta, United and American are the major carriers offering travelers non-stop options to numerous cities, and discount carriers like Spirit, Allegiant and Frontier, among others, also fly out of CMH.
WSYX ABC6
Donovan Lewis to be laid to rest on September 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Funeral arrangements have been made for a man who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer who was serving a warrant at a Hilltop apartment. Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson early Tuesday morning. Lewis was unarmed and in bed when he was shot.
WSYX ABC6
Body of missing man last seen at Scioto Audubon Metro Park recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said the body of a man last seen running in a metro park Friday evening was recovered Saturday. Columbus police said Shawnreno Ricks, 52, was last seen at the Scioto Audubon Metro Park around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police recovered his body from water in...
