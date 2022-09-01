OU football: Sooners' Jaden Davis earns starting cornerback spot after consistent fall camp

Read full article on original website
OU soccer: Emma Hawkins scores again as Sooners give best effort in 1-1 tie with SMU
Coming off an exhilarating bicycle kick goal in Oklahoma’s upset of North Texas earlier this week, Emma Hawkins knew she needed to carry momentum into Sunday’s game against SMU. In the 61st minute, the Central Arkansas transfer dribbled the ball down the pitch and scored OU’s first and...
'How about Gavin Freeman?': OU football freshman walk-on scores 46-yard touchdown in 1st career game with Sooners
When Gavin Freeman ran onto Owen Field for his first snaps Saturday afternoon, Brett Bogert wasn’t surprised. From his seats in the south endzone of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Heritage Hall coach watched his former pupil turned Oklahoma freshman walk-on find his position in the slot. Bogert had a feeling Freeman’s opportunity was at hand.
Game balls, the Griddy and a hero held high: The best of Brent Venables' 1st win as Oklahoma Sooners coach
Brent Venables was smiling ear to ear as he received a game ball from Oklahoma Athletics Director Joe Castiglione and President Joseph Harroz, but he quickly choked up as he began to address his players. “Hey fellas, listen up, this is really special, and I want everybody in here…” he...
'My joy and happiness': Dillon Gabriel captains OU football's offense with family watching in 1st start with Sooners
Dillon Gabriel strutted through Oklahoma’s Walk of Champions on Saturday donning multiple flower leis around his neck, each laced with a different color. The floral garlands, common in his home state of Hawaii, symbolizes the Aloha spirit of greeting on the island. Typically consisting of orchids or other island flowers, the mainstays of Hawaiian tradition are awarded during celebratory events.
OU football: What Sooners coach Brent Venables said after No. 9 OU’s 45-13 win over UTEP
No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) took down UTEP (0-2) 45-13 on Saturday in Norman. OU tallied 492 yards of offense as junior Dillon Gabriel made his first career start as a Sooner and went 15-for-23 with 233 yards and two touchdowns. Gabriel also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown. Junior...
OU football: Sooners defeat UTEP 45-13 in Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel's debuts
No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CSUA) 45-13 in its first game with Brent Venables as head coach on Saturday in Norman. Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his OU debut and completed 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards along with three total touchdowns. Safety Billy Bowman and linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Sooners' defense with nine total tackles each.
OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 45-13 victory over UTEP
No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) throttled UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA) 45-13 in its season opener on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, coach Brent Venables earned his first career win as head coach. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 15-for-23 for 233 yards with three total touchdowns in his OU debut. Here's...
OU volleyball: Sooners defeat Lipscomb 3-1, finish 1-2 at LUV Invitational in Nashville
Oklahoma (4-2) closed out the LUV Invitational with a 3-1 set win against Lipscomb (2-4) Nashville on Saturday night. The Sooners finished the tournament with a 1-2 record after winning their first three contests of the OU Invitational last weekend. Freshman Alexis Shelton led both teams with 16 kills on...
OU football: Daniel Parker, Wanya Morris, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners' season opener vs UTEP
Senior tight end Daniel Parker, senior offensive lineman Wanya Morris and redshirt freshman cornerback Kani Walker are not suited up ahead of No. 9 Oklahoma's season opener against UTEP (0-1) on Saturday in Norman. Parker, an offseason transfer from Missouri, is listed as OU's No. 2 tight end behind fifth-year...
OU volleyball: Sooners fall short 3-2 to Mississippi State in second match of LUV Invitational
Oklahoma (3-2) fell to Mississippi State (4-0) 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in its second match of the LUV Invitational. The Sooners’ duo of sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson and freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston each had 15 or more kills throughout the five matches. The Sooners controlled the first...
