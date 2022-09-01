ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Sooners' Jaden Davis earns starting cornerback spot after consistent fall camp

By Colton Sulley, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

'How about Gavin Freeman?': OU football freshman walk-on scores 46-yard touchdown in 1st career game with Sooners

When Gavin Freeman ran onto Owen Field for his first snaps Saturday afternoon, Brett Bogert wasn’t surprised. From his seats in the south endzone of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the Heritage Hall coach watched his former pupil turned Oklahoma freshman walk-on find his position in the slot. Bogert had a feeling Freeman’s opportunity was at hand.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

'My joy and happiness': Dillon Gabriel captains OU football's offense with family watching in 1st start with Sooners

Dillon Gabriel strutted through Oklahoma’s Walk of Champions on Saturday donning multiple flower leis around his neck, each laced with a different color. The floral garlands, common in his home state of Hawaii, symbolizes the Aloha spirit of greeting on the island. Typically consisting of orchids or other island flowers, the mainstays of Hawaiian tradition are awarded during celebratory events.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners defeat UTEP 45-13 in Brent Venables, Dillon Gabriel's debuts

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) defeated UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CSUA) 45-13 in its first game with Brent Venables as head coach on Saturday in Norman. Central Florida transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his OU debut and completed 15-of-23 passes for 233 yards along with three total touchdowns. Safety Billy Bowman and linebacker Danny Stutsman led the Sooners' defense with nine total tackles each.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 9 Sooners' 45-13 victory over UTEP

No. 9 Oklahoma (1-0) throttled UTEP (0-2, 0-1 CUSA) 45-13 in its season opener on Saturday afternoon. With the victory, coach Brent Venables earned his first career win as head coach. Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 15-for-23 for 233 yards with three total touchdowns in his OU debut. Here's...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Ted Roof

Comments / 0

Community Policy