NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open
On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game
Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video
YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Pat Stay Interpolates Eminem's "Stan" On The Game Diss Track, "Warm Up" Feat. Kaleb Simmonds
Earlier this summer, The Game delivered an Eminem diss track on his Drillmatic album, titled "The Black Slim Shady." The controversial song earned the California rapper plenty of backlash, including a diss track of his own from renowned battle rapper Pat Stay. "I gotta say, as a fan @losangelesconfidential it's...
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos
Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"
Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
Tammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka Flocka
It's been nearly a year since Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera called it quits, but their relationship is still being talked about. The couple got married back in 2014, and for a while their life was displayed for thousands of people to see. After being on shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp, the two were used to fans being in their business-- but now, they're over it.
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe Debate Kyrie's Latest Admission
Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial figures in the NBA thanks to his various comments and beliefs. Over the last few years, Kyrie has built up quite the reputation and this reputation hasn't always been exactly positive. With that being said, it seems like Kyrie is self-aware of the situation. While speaking on "The Shop" recently, Kyrie admitted to doing some "quirky" things over the years and that he has had to deal with the fallout from it all.
Top 5 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Of All Time
Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan got to show off a plethora of amazing Air Jordan models. All of these shoes were created by Tinker Hatfield, and they were all a reflection of the era. Starting with the Air Jordan 5 in 1990, we were met with an iconic shoe that featured shark teeth on the midsole, and a plethora of timely colorways. A year later, the Air Jordan 6 proved to be incredibly popular amongst fans and it eventually led to MJ's first NBA title.
Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks
Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
Kanye West Explains His Recent Fashion Choices & Names Favorite VC, Tom Brady Responds
Kanye West has made IG posting his full time job the past couple days, and his ire has been directed at a multitude of targets. He's called out GAP, taunted Pete Davidson, argued about co-parenting, and disavowed venture capitalists. His flurry of posts only continues. Now, he's named one VC...
