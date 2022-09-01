ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
TENNIS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Venus Williams Sends Serena A Sweet Message After She Loses At The U.S. Open

On Friday, September 2, Serena Williams played the final tennis match of her career. After making it to the third round of the women's single U.S. Open, the mother of one ultimately lost to Ajla TomljanoviÄ of Australia. Although she did not take home a win, the moment was still bittersweet for her nonetheless.
TENNIS
HipHopDX.com

Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video

YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
INGLEWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
TENNESSEE STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tammy Rivera Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Split From Waka Flocka

It's been nearly a year since Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera called it quits, but their relationship is still being talked about. The couple got married back in 2014, and for a while their life was displayed for thousands of people to see. After being on shows like Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Marriage Boot Camp, the two were used to fans being in their business-- but now, they're over it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe Debate Kyrie's Latest Admission

Kyrie Irving is one of the most controversial figures in the NBA thanks to his various comments and beliefs. Over the last few years, Kyrie has built up quite the reputation and this reputation hasn't always been exactly positive. With that being said, it seems like Kyrie is self-aware of the situation. While speaking on "The Shop" recently, Kyrie admitted to doing some "quirky" things over the years and that he has had to deal with the fallout from it all.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Top 5 Air Jordan 7 Colorways Of All Time

Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan got to show off a plethora of amazing Air Jordan models. All of these shoes were created by Tinker Hatfield, and they were all a reflection of the era. Starting with the Air Jordan 5 in 1990, we were met with an iconic shoe that featured shark teeth on the midsole, and a plethora of timely colorways. A year later, the Air Jordan 6 proved to be incredibly popular amongst fans and it eventually led to MJ's first NBA title.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Finesse2Tymes Talks Signing With Moneybagg Yo & Is Boo'd Up With Erica Banks

Finesse2Tymes is a rapper hailing from Memphis, Tennessee. Born Ricky Hampton, the artist has garnered quite the fanbase in the city, now he's preparing to make his presence known across the nation. Finesse was released from prison earlier this year, but he's wasted no time dropping music, getting signed, and starting a new relationship.
MEMPHIS, TN

