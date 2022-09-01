Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ “fixed” George R.R. Martin’s least favourite scene
House Of The Dragon appears to have fixed a scene that author George R.R. Martin felt was underwhelming in Game Of Thrones. The author previously expressed disappointment at how a hunt shown in the first season of the original HBO fantasy in 2011 was portrayed, sharing in the book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon that budget constraints at the time meant things were scaled down from how he envisioned it.
‘The Whale’ Star Brendan Fraser on Playing a Man Who Weighs 600 Pounds: ‘I Needed to Learn to Move In a New Way’
Brendan Fraser, the star of the Venice-premiering movie “The Whale,” says he needed to “learn how to move in a new way” in order to play his character Charlie, who weighs 600 lbs. Fraser takes on his most substantial role in a number of years with Darren Aronofsky’s latest, in which Charlie is slowly eating himself to death while struggling with congestive heart failure. An English teacher who holds online courses (with the camera off), Charlie eats to escape the pain of losing the love of his life, his former night-school student Alan, with whom he began a relationship after leaving...
NME
Brendan Fraser gets emotional during six-minute standing ovation at ‘The Whale’ premiere
Brendan Fraser has received a hugely positive reception following the premiere of his new film The Whale at the Venice International Film Festival. The new film from Darren Aronofsky sees the actor play a reclusive English teacher who lives with life-threatening obesity. Since the film premiered over the weekend, footage...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
‘Mike’ review: lively Tyson biographical series is no knock-out
“I’m the most brutal, the most vicious, ruthless champion there’s ever been,” says Mike Tyson near the beginning of Mike, a warts-and-all dramatisation of the controversial boxer’s rise and fall. It’s a fair self-assessment, though this limited series streaming on Disney+ shows little interest in his abilities in the ring – at least until he loses against James Buster Douglas in 1990, amid a spiral of self-destruction.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode three recap: an indecent proposal
After the endless speculation about whom King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) would marry, we begin episode three of House of the Dragon – Succession with dragons – more than two years after the show’s second episode, with Viserys’ firstborn son Aegon celebrating his second ‘name day’. Everyone gathered around the King is inexplicably amused by the mere utterance of the phrase “He has your eyes” – presumably something people said to reassure fathers in a time before DNA tests. All is well until Viserys learns that in the Stepstones, where his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) has waged war against a weirdo called the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), things are going from bad to worse; the men are beginning to turn against Daemon. Should His Majesty intervene? The King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – father to Viserys’ wife Alicent (Emily Carey) – thinks it would look weak.
NME
‘Squid Game’’s Lee Yoo-mi becomes first Korean actress to win ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at the Creative Arts Emmys
South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi has won ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at this year’s Creative Arts Emmys for Squid Game. On September 4, Lee Yoo-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress award at the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for her role as Ji-yeong in 2021’s hit Netflix series Squid Game. This makes the 28-year-old the first Korean actor to win the award.
NME
The Beatles and Adele lead winners at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys
The Beatles and Adele led the winners at this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend. Peter Jackson’s Disney+ docuseries The Beatles: Get Back picked up five awards as did Adele’s CBS concert special Adele: One Night at Only at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Netflix unveils seven new original Indonesian content, including new Joko Anwar project
Netflix has announced a slew of new original Indonesian content including a Joko Anwar project, titled Nightmares and Daydreams. The announcement revealed seven new made-in-Indonesia projects during the streamer’s Waktu Netflix Indonesia (Time for Netflix Indonesia) event, held last Friday (September 2). According to a press release, Joko Anwar’s...
NME
Matt Booty says modern-day ‘Perfect Dark’ reboot needs to be done “very carefully”
The head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has shared that the upcoming reboot of Perfect Dark is being done “very carefully” so that it works for modern-day audiences. During a Pax West 2022 interview, which was shared on Twitter (September 2), Booty was asked how one reboots Joanna Dark – the protagonist of Perfect Dark – in the modern age. To this, he said, “very carefully,” going on to add, “those things they don’t always age well…”
NME
These are the latest bookies odds for the winner of the Mercury Prize 2022
The latest bookies odds for the forthcoming winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize have been released, with Self Esteem, Little Simz and Wet Leg among the favourites. The 12 albums that have been shortlisted for the Album Of The Year award were announced earlier this summer. Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’...
NME
Jockstrap: visionary duo behind one of the year’s greatest debut albums
When Jockstrap released their single ‘50/50’ back in November, misty-eyed ravers were full of praise. “I’ve been collecting, listening and loving techno/acid/trance for 30 years,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “This, though, is one of the freshest tracks I’ve heard for ages.”. That’s the...
Comments / 0