After the endless speculation about whom King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) would marry, we begin episode three of House of the Dragon – Succession with dragons – more than two years after the show’s second episode, with Viserys’ firstborn son Aegon celebrating his second ‘name day’. Everyone gathered around the King is inexplicably amused by the mere utterance of the phrase “He has your eyes” – presumably something people said to reassure fathers in a time before DNA tests. All is well until Viserys learns that in the Stepstones, where his brother Daemon (Matt Smith) has waged war against a weirdo called the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith), things are going from bad to worse; the men are beginning to turn against Daemon. Should His Majesty intervene? The King’s Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – father to Viserys’ wife Alicent (Emily Carey) – thinks it would look weak.

TV SERIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO