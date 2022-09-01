North Creek High School seniors gather for yearly sunrise tradition

BOTHELL, Wash. — School is back in session for over 20,000 students in the Northshore School District.

To kick off the new school year, the class of 2023 woke up early for the Senior Sunrise.

“Good morning seniors, welcome to your first last day of school.”

Close to 200 North Creek High School students gathered at Willis Tucker Park to watch the sunrise. It was a bittersweet moment for some.

“It’s really nice, especially because this is my last year of childhood technically, so it’s just great to have something normal,” said senior Jake Wiley.

Like many events, this one was also paused in 2020, and came back last year. This year’s senior class counsel made sure to keep the tradition going.

“I’m so excited. It’s like a breath of fresh air getting back, and my counsel and I have been working all summer and we’re just looking forward to the rest of the school year. We have so many things planned,” said Daphne Simmons, who is part of the senior class counsel.

The principal of North Creek High School says this is just what students need.

“You have to remember these seniors were in ninth grade lockdown, tenth grade lockdown, and then we had last year where we started with masks and distancing, so I think this will be their first sort of normal school year ever,” said North Creek High School Principal Eric McDowell.

“It’s been difficult, like just being at home, not really being able to talk to anyone. So it’s nice to be out,” said Wiley.

McDowell says things are back in full force this year since the Department of Health has lifted restrictions. He says students can once again enjoy gatherings, assemblies and much more.

“We don’t have to worry so much about physical distancing. We still are going to respect everybody’s mask choices,” said McDowell.

More news from KIRO 7

Thurston deputies searching for teen missing under ‘suspicious circumstances’

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2022 Cox Media Group