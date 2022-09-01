ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

LeBron James & Drake Sued Over Hockey Documentary

LeBron James and Drake are currently being sued by Billy Hunter who just so happens to be the former of the NBA Players Union, according to TMZ. This news comes in light of the fact that LeBron and Drake are in the midst of producing a documentary about the Colored Hockey League which existed in the Canadian Maritimes between 1895 and 1925.
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Willow Smith Faced "Pushback" As Black Rock Singer, Says Jada Pinkett Smith Received Death Threats

For most of her life, Willow Smith has been pursuing music. With parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, having a career in entertainment seemed like an expected fit, and as a kid, the world was hypnotized by Willow's hit single, "Whip My Hair." However, that Pop takeover was short-lived as Smith has repeatedly expressed that she struggled with anxiety as her music career began to take off.
Chadwick Boseman Earns His First Emmy Posthumously For "What If" Voice-Over Work

Chadwick Boseman said a tragic and untimely goodbye to the world just over two years ago, but the late actor's legacy continues on. During the 2022 Emmy's Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday (September 3), the beloved star's fans and family celebrated not only his first-ever Emmy nomination but also a posthumous win for the South Carolina native.
Armie Hammer Is Living At One Of Robert Downey Jr.’s Houses: Report

Armie Hammer is living at one of Robert Downey Jr.'s houses, according to a new report from Page Six, amid the disgraced Call Me By Your Name star's ongoing scandal. Downey Jr. had previously been reported to have paid for Hammer's stay at a Florida rehab center, last year. In...
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
Battle Rapper Pat Stay Stabbed To Death Weeks After Calling Out The Game

Halifax, NS – Pat Stay, the Canadian battle rapper who called out The Game for “desperately” vying for Eminem’s attention just weeks ago, has reportedly been stabbed to death. According to CBC News, Halifax Regional Police haven’t publicly identified Stay as the victim but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed his passing.
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram

Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Eminem Pays Tribute To Late Battle Rapper Pat Stay: "Kings Never Die"

Eminem paid tribute to the late Pat Stay on Twitter, Sunday night, calling him one of the greatest of all time. The legendary battle-rapper was stabbed to death in Fairfax, Nova Scotia, earlier in the day. “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time," Eminem wrote. "RIP...
NBA YoungBoy & YaYa's Mayweather's Son Spots His Dad In Adorable Video

YaYa Mayweather is enjoying motherhood. The 21-year old daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather gave birth to her son KJ last year and let fans in on her journey as a new mom. KJ, real name Kentrell Jr., is Yaya's first and only child with NBA YoungBoy. Although the pair has had their ups and downs over the years, it seems that their co-parenting relationship is in a good place these days. Last month, they had the Internet buzzing after YaYa posted photos of herself and KJ allegedly in the Baton Rouge rapper's Utah home.
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly

While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
Erica Banks Debuts New Rapper Boyfriend In Hot IG Photos

Erica Banks is off the market. On Friday, the 22-year old rapper took to social media to make things Instagram official, revealing that she's in a relationship with Tennessee rapper Finesse2Tymes. Although Banks is usually an open book when it comes to her fans, she didn't share much about the new relationship. She posted a slew of photos of herself hold her new beau's neck as he clung tightly to her waist. "2X [green heart]," she captioned the pic.
