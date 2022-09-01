Read full article on original website
Mike Huckabee torches Biden's 'nutty, Halloween-esque' address: 'Somebody actually planned that'
Responding to President Biden's anti-Republican remarks made in his primetime speech last week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee ripped the administration for planning a "nutty, Halloween-esque" address on "Fox & Friends" Monday. MIKE HUCKABEE: It's like when the White House press secretary says that all the Republicans ought to join...
Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: 'He professes to be a Christian'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City. "He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. "This is not the Christianity and...
Murphy defends Biden student loan handout, admits higher education 'too out of control and too out of reach'
New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy touted the positives of President Biden’s student loan handout Sunday, while also admitting that higher education has gotten "too out of control and too out of reach." In an exclusive interview for "Fox News Sunday," Murphy responded to questions from host Mike Emanuel...
Illegal Immigrants Arrive in Chicago!
Chicago received its first busload of illegal immigrants last week and Mayor Lightfoot isn’t happy!. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Late last week, Texas Governor Gregg Abbott began bussing illegal immigrants to Chicago. Two busloads with an estimated 80-100 illegals were dropped off at Chicago’s Union Station.
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22's...
Wisconsin mothers defend, criticize school board’s ban on pride, BLM flags
Two Wisconsin mothers with opposing positions explained their stances regarding their local school board's vote to ban rainbow and Black Lives Matter flags in the classroom. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted in August to prohibit teachers from displaying political and religious messaging in the classroom, including those flags, as well as pro-police symbols.
Sen. Ron Johnson rips Democratic opponent ‘taking a page out of President Biden’s playbook’
After a recent Fox News poll found Wisconsin Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes leading incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson in the upcoming midterm elections, Sen. Johnson said the race will come "right down to the wire," slamming his opponent for "taking a page out of President Biden's playbook" on "Fox News Live" Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears: School choice is 'the new fight in the Brown vs. Board of Education'
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears previewed on "Sunday Night in America" what she considered the most important issue coming into the 2022 election season: education. Host Trey Gowdy discussed the ongoing efforts by many Republican figures like Sears to expand school choice for parents of school children as President Biden seeks to cancel loan debts for university students. Sears argued that Black families such as hers have been forced to fight the teachers’ unions to provide school choice for their kids.
This Labor Day, a grateful nod to the long-haul truckers who keep America moving
Truckers are among the key American workers who keep our country moving. Professional truck drivers number approximately 3.6 million in the United States, according to American Trucking Associations, a national trade association for the industry. Trucking is the largest freight-hauling industry in the country, the group reports. National Truck Driver...
Oregon GOP gubernatorial candidate: Portland needs to change
GOP gubernatorial nominee in Oregon Christine Drazan discussed how Portland and Oregon as a whole are facing decline and struggling to reign in violent crime on "Hannity." CHRISTINE DRAZAN: You know, Oregonians are demanding better. They're demanding better from their leaders. What we're experiencing has been a decade of decline under progressive, extreme, single-party leadership in our state, and we are feeling it across the whole state, but especially in Portland, where they are less safe today than they have ever been before.
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
On this day in history, Sept. 5, 1774, First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia
The First Continental Congress, a brazen show of both defiance and union by the American colonies on the road to revolution, met on this day in history, Sept. 5, 1774. It was the first time many of the transformative figures in human history known as the Founding Fathers would meet.
13 migrants now confirmed dead following Rio Grande crossing at Texas border
A total of 13 migrants have now been confirmed dead after a massive group last week tried to cross the Rio Grande River near the Texas border. Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and riverine agents, responded on Thursday to a large group of people near Eagle Pass, Texas, and apprehended 53 migrants. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Air and Marine officials also aided in the mission.
Northern California wildfire evacuation orders lifted as nearby blaze grows
While firefighters are making progress on the northern California Mill Fire, the nearby Mountain Fire has picked up. The Mill Fire has spread over 4,263 acres and is 40% contained. The fire's full containment is expected in a little over a week, with personnel strengthening control lines and providing structure...
Wildfires destroy 10,000 acres in Southern California amidst record-breaking heat wave
A wildfire in Northern Los Angeles has set more than 5,000 acres ablaze as the state battles one of the hottest heat waves on record. California firefighters are working to contain a route Fire that started on Wednesday near Castaic Lake. So far, approximately 27% of the fire has been contained, and evacuation orders were lifted Thursday evening. No fatalities have been reported at this time, but reportedly seven firefighters are being treated for injuries sustained from battling the blaze.
Arizona troopers discover 46 pounds of fentanyl pills during traffic stop
Troopers in Arizona uncovered 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden inside the compartments of a car during a traffic stop, authorities said Friday. The incident happened on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock after a trooper stopped the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
Police say TikTok-led Kia, Hyundai car thefts increasing across the country as lawsuits mount
Kia and Hyundai thefts have skyrocketed across the country, with some major cities reporting increases of more than 300% over the past two years, and police are blaming a TikTok and social media trend. Since 2021, TikTok and social media users are posting videos under the hashtag "Kia Boyz," teaching...
Puget Sound plane crash search for survivors continues
One person was killed, and nine people are still missing after a seaplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay off of the Washington state coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said that temporary flight restrictions had been established by the Federal Aviation Administration, with first-light searches set to resume on Monday by aircraft and crews.
