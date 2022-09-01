Read full article on original website
This sheet pan pork chop recipe is perfect for an easy weeknight dinner
A simple sheet-pan dinner can be a weeknight warrior when it comes to time-saving techniques that still boast big flavor and minimal effort. "Good Morning America" tapped three-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author Danielle Walker for a healthy, hearty pork chop dinner recipe offering both flavor and time saving.
Lemon-Pepper Salmon
Baked salmon is one of those dishes that stays on repeat in my kitchen. It’s quick and goes with any flavor combination you can whip up — and this lemon-pepper salmon is no exception. All you need is a baking dish, 10 minutes to mix a marinade, and 20 minutes of bake time to make satisfying and flaky lemon-pepper salmon.
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
There are many ways to personalize your kitchen, and one of them is to add a table lamp. Here are some reasons you should add a table lamp to your kitchen.
Air Fryer Lasagna Cups
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Lasagna Cups are the perfect portioned size for a quick and easy weeknight meal. These lasagna cups are cheesy, saucy, and full of flavor!. If you love lasagna but don’t want to spend...
I Tried the Viral 1905 Salad and It’s My New Favorite Make-Ahead Lunch
Tucked away in the Ybor City area of Tampa, Florida, is a legendary spot called Columbia Restaurant. I was fortunate to go there myself, about eight years ago, and tried everything from their luscious seafood paella to their vibrant 1905 salad, which is assembled tableside. Why is it called 1905, you ask? That’s the year the restaurant opened. Considering this recipe is 117 years old, I figured I should try it out.
Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Giada De Laurentiis Has the Perfect Easy Weekday Lunch & It Only Takes Minutes to Make
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Giada De Laurentiis just made our easy lunches so much more delicious and easy to recreate!. On Sept 4, De Laurentiis uploaded a new salad recipe we need in...
Air Fryer Grilled Cheese
Ooh, a grilled cheese sandwich—everyone makes them, and everyone loves them! It's the kind of recipe that doesn't really need a recipe. Take a couple of slices of bread, any kind of cheese, a little butter (or a lot!), and a hot skillet, and you're on your way to an easy dinner. But after testing this favorite sandwich in The Pioneer Woman air fryer, we've got a few tips and tricks to share on how to make a truly excellent, gooey, crispy, air fryer grilled cheese sandwich. (It might be one of our best air fryer recipes ever!)
Za’atar-Roasted Veggie and Bean Dip
Calling all lovers of dips for dinner! This za’atar-roasted veggie and bean number is wonderful served with a heaping platter of veggies, crackers, and toasted bread, but I love to view it as a bridge — it brings random fixings (think: canned tuna, bitter greens, lentils, jammy eggs) together into something that looks and tastes like a complete meal.
Broccoli-Sausage Pizza
You have your local pizza delivery on speed dial for those weeknights you just don't feel like cooking, but this quick homemade pizza might make you put down the phone. We started with store-bought pizza dough, so you can focus on the delicious toppings. This weeknight pie with broccoli, turkey sausage, and cherry tomatoes balances flavor with a healthy dose of veggies. Feel free to add some extra toppings if you like, from something as simple as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes to pepperoni, olives, or another type of cheese.
6 Easy Ways to Upgrade Your Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Is there anything cozier than a hot, flaky chicken pot pie for dinner? Covered in golden pastry and filled with tender vegetables and chicken, pot pie is comfort food at its best. We're all for your family's classic recipe, but if you're looking to get creative with your pot pie game, keep reading for our advice.
Fluffy Drop Dumplings for Soup
Perhaps most recognizable in the context of chicken and dumplings, these simple drop-style dumplings come together quickly with only a handful of ingredients and transform any soup or stew into the comfiest of dishes. A generous amount of butter and baking powder and just the right amount of milk ensures...
Shepherd’s Pie Soup
Meat and potatoes at its finest. Shepherd’s Pie is like the ultimate meat and potatoes recipe. A meaty base full of beef and savory veggies topped with a layer of creamy mashed potatoes? Yes, please! It’s one of my go-to dinner dishes because meat and potatoes always pleases and Shepherd’s Pie is no exception. This soup takes its inspiration from that very same dish and it has all the meat and potatoes glory you know and love — it’s just tucked into a soup! That means it’s brothier and a little lighter, sure, but there are also mashed potatoes stirred right into that broth. (Seriously!)
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles
If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
Big Mary’s Carrot Cake
For years my mother has been compiling recipes from various corners of her universe. There are tear-outs from newspapers and now-defunct magazines, decades-old spiral-bound cookbooks from PTA fundraisers at the local elementary school, and, my personal favorites, the handwritten recipes (in cursive!) on faded index cards from Big Mary. Big...
Learn How to Make a Milkshake at Home for a Sweet Treat Anytime
The first sip of a thick, yummy milkshake is always completely satisfying. But the next time you're craving this sweet dessert, you don't necessarily have to take a trip to the drive-through or your favorite restaurant. If you want to learn how to make a homemade milkshake, all you really need is your favorite ice cream, a splash of milk, and a blender to help make it thick and creamy. Or, if you're running low on ice cream, you can also learn how to make a milkshake without ice cream (it just takes a couple of extra ingredients). Choose your flavor, whether it's classic vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or something a little more out-of-the-box like cookie dough or mint chip, grab a straw, and get started!
IMPOSSIBLE PUMPKIN PIE
This Impossible Pumpkin Pie is so easy to make and a wonderful addition to any Fall or holiday gathering! If you have followed our site for any amount of time you know we love impossible pies and they are so simple to throw together. We love that there is no crust needed and how great they taste!
Grilled Twice Baked Potatoes
These Grilled Twice Baked Potatoes are a great side dish to any meal. Creamy, cheesy, topped with bacon and full of flavor!. Why bake twice baked potatoes when you can grill them! No need to heat up your house! They really are a show stopping side dish! This is delicious and filling recipe that your whole family can enjoy. They are also great for cookouts, potlucks and more! If you are looking for a new recipe to grill this summer you have to give my Grilled Twice Baked Potato recipe a try!
