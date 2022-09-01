The first sip of a thick, yummy milkshake is always completely satisfying. But the next time you're craving this sweet dessert, you don't necessarily have to take a trip to the drive-through or your favorite restaurant. If you want to learn how to make a homemade milkshake, all you really need is your favorite ice cream, a splash of milk, and a blender to help make it thick and creamy. Or, if you're running low on ice cream, you can also learn how to make a milkshake without ice cream (it just takes a couple of extra ingredients). Choose your flavor, whether it's classic vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, or something a little more out-of-the-box like cookie dough or mint chip, grab a straw, and get started!

