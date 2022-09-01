ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

How to watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert live

By Paul Dimery
 4 days ago

Some of rock's biggest names will perform at two special shows this month to honour the life and music of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died earlier this year.

Queen stars Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Travis Barker, Justin Hawkins and Chrissie Hynde are among those who'll appear at the charity concerts, which are being held at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday (September 3) and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on September 27.

If you're unable to attend either event in person, don't worry as multiple streaming services will be showing the concerts in their entirety, meaning you can catch all the performances from the comfort of your living room – and in some cases for free.

When are the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts?

The first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will take place at London's Wembley Stadium this coming Saturday - September 3, with the first act due to appear onstage at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am EST / 8.30am PT. The Kia Forum gig will be held on Tuesday, September 27 and will get under way from 7pm BST / 2pm EST / 11am PT.

How you can watch the concerts

Most of the tickets for the concerts have been snapped up, but if you are unable to attend in person you needn't worry - there are several ways to watch the shows live. First up is that both the London and Los Angeles events will be available to stream live and on-demand.

If you're based in the US, you'll be able to watch live coverage on Paramount+ , Pluto TV internationally, and on MTV's YouTube channels worldwide beginning Saturday, September 3 at 11:30am EST/4:30pm BST.

Starting that same day, Paramount+ subscribers will have on-demand access to the broadcast, with the show appearing on Pluto TV and MTV video-on-demand beginning the week of September 5.

Paramount Plus: $4.99/£6.99 a month
Paramount's streaming service is available for $4.99/£6.99 a month and contains a wealth of TV shows, films and (in the US) live coverage of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. There's also a free 7-day trial. View Deal

What artists will be appearing at the shows?

A long list of rock legends have signed up to appear at the two concerts, showing how respected Hawkins was among his peers.

Among those set to perform at Wembley Stadium are Queen superstars Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush duo Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Josh Homme, Supergrass, Luke Spiller, Wolfgang Van Halen, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and Dave Grohl's daughter Violet.

The concert in California will be equally star-studded, with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen joined by the likes of Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Joan Jett, Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, Kiss star Gene Simmons and Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson.

Several artists will also be appearing at both shows. These include Dave Grohl and the rest of Foo Fighters, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones.

How to watch outside your broadcast area

If Paramount+ or Pluto TV aren't available where you are then all is not lost - but you will need a VPN to be able to watch the special tribute to the much-loved Foo Fighters drummer.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the concert if you live outside the US or are currently outside the country on holiday.

Express VPN is our service of choice and it's currently available with a 30-day trial.

ExpressVPN: 100% risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN are our top choice when it comes to VPNs. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee and an extra three months free if you sign up for an annual subscription. View Deal

You can also keep up to date with what's happening through the official Foo Fighters' website .

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

