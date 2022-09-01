CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO