New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Potential Duke target sets date for list cut
Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils. And the offer might ...
charlottemagazine.com
Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game
“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
Prediction time in battle for five-star TJ Power
On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and ...
Bulls best Knights, 7-5
Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six strong innings, while third baseman Xavier Edwards and first baseman Jim Haley combined for five hits and four runs driven in and designated hitter Wander Franco clubbed two hits in the first game of his MLB Rehab Assignment as Durham defeated the Charlotte Knights 7-5 on Sunday evening at Truist Field.
WBTV
Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry
15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field. The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
Finally, a win for Cardinal Gibbons football as Crusaders top Richmond High in Week 3
The defending North Carolina 4A state champions started with a pair of tough losses against state champion-caliber opponents, but the Crusaders found their stride Friday night.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic
CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football
You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
Shaw falls to Wingate, 21-7
N.C. — In a game that was closer than the final score indicates, the Shaw University Bears (0-1) were unable to capitalize on three turnovers which would prove costly as a late fumble helped seal the game for the visiting Wingate University (1-0) Bulldogs 21-7 Saturday evening inside Durham County Memorial Stadium.
WXII 12
Dudley High School home football game suspended due to fights in and around stadium
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley High School's Friday night home football game against Durham's Hillside High School was suspended at halftime due to fights in and around the stadium. A WXII photojournalist filming the game said an announcement came over the PA system instructing fans to leave. There was also...
Former ECU coach Ruffin McNeill to face former team as NC State assistant while forming special bond with Dave Doeren
Raleigh, N.C. — East Carolina is Ruffin McNeill’s alma mater. Being the Pirates' head coach was his dream job. But after six years in Greenville, and winning the third most games in school history, McNeill was blindsided when he was fired after a 5-7 season in 2015. "It...
Duke’s Mayo Classic has family reunion vibes for A&T, NCCU
The rivalry between NC Central and North Carolina A&T will have relatives squaring off for the 100th anniversary game in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic has family reunion vibes for A&T, NCCU appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How to get Duke students to stay past halftime
Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
Fans show support for Duke volleyball; no evidence of racial slurs found at BYU game
BYU has banned one fan that was possibly involved in harassment, but the university police have since said there is no evidence that person was involved in any racial harassment.
Dave Doeren talks close victory over ECU, lessons learned
GREENVILLE -- The Wolfpack started the season 1-0 after East Carolina missed a go-ahead field goal late, giving the Wolfpack a 21-20 victory. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the highlight on the offensive side of the ball as he finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. He displayed hard-fought runs throughout the game. The other score from the offense came from a 12-yard Thayer Thomas touchdown grab that tied the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
carolinablitz.com
Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State
Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch NC State vs. East Carolina Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT, the East Carolina Pirates face the #13 NC State Wolfpack from Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. East Carolina Pirates vs. NC...
'Hate Won't Live Here:' Duke students, fans show support for women's volleyball team
Durham, N.C. — Duke University's volleyball team is showing their persistence and spirit after a tough week. The team earned a big win at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday — only days after players alleged racist verbal attacks tried to bring them down. Last week, Duke player Rachel...
Durham Hillside High School football game ends early after ‘several fights’ in Greensboro
The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School.
ncatregister.com
NCCU dominates on both sides of the ball to beat N.C. A&T in 100th anniversary
North Carolina Central (NCCU) beat N.C. A&T 28-13 for the first time since 2016. Central controlled the time of possession on offense which proved to be the difference in this game. Central set the tone early, controlling and running down the clock. The Eagles first possession ended with a QB...
