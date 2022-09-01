ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Potential Duke target sets date for list cut

Duke basketball could enjoy the "dream school" advantage in the Trentyn Flowers sweepstakes. First, though, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer would have to extend an offer to the Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star small forward, an admitted long-time fan of the Blue Devils. And the offer might ...
DURHAM, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Why the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte Was More Than Just a Game

“Good morning,” said Dr. Charles Johnson. The group of about 30, perhaps still groggy from the Friday night step show, responded with insufficient enthusiasm. “Good morning,” Johnson said. The greeting came back a bit stronger. “Aggies and Eagles together,” Johnson remarked. “The quiet before the storm.”...
GREENSBORO, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Prediction time in battle for five-star TJ Power

On Saturday, the first two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions finally popped up for Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power. And they point to the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile five-star choosing the Duke basketball program over his other four finalists: Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Bulls best Knights, 7-5

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls starting pitcher Taj Bradley fired six strong innings, while third baseman Xavier Edwards and first baseman Jim Haley combined for five hits and four runs driven in and designated hitter Wander Franco clubbed two hits in the first game of his MLB Rehab Assignment as Durham defeated the Charlotte Knights 7-5 on Sunday evening at Truist Field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Looking into the NC A&T and NCCU rivalry

15 years later: App State upsetting Michigan creates lifetime memories on, off the field. The Sept. 1, 2007, game against Michigan became one of the biggest upsets in college football history. Davidson College retiring NBA champ Stephen Curry’s No. 30 jersey. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Thousands Of Fans Converge On Uptown Charlotte For 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic

CHARLOTTE — It’s one of the oldest and the most fierce rivalries in HBCU sports. The Aggies face off against the Eagles for the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Thousands are expected to take over uptown Charlotte this weekend. This year’s classic celebrates the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. North Carolina A&T is the largest historically black college or university in the country, it was founded back in 1891. North Carolina Central University, a liberal arts school, was founded in 1909.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

ECU HC’s message to kicker whose double choke sealed win for NC State football

You could say that the East Carolina Pirates snatched a defeat from the jaws of victory in their 21-20 loss to the no. 13 NC State Wolfpack. The Pirates had a great chance to seal an upset victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the season, but kicker Owen Daffer missed what would have been the game-winning field goal for East Carolina. Daffer’s miffed kick had NC State football letting out a huge sigh of relief.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Shaw falls to Wingate, 21-7

N.C. — In a game that was closer than the final score indicates, the Shaw University Bears (0-1) were unable to capitalize on three turnovers which would prove costly as a late fumble helped seal the game for the visiting Wingate University (1-0) Bulldogs 21-7 Saturday evening inside Durham County Memorial Stadium.
WINGATE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

How to get Duke students to stay past halftime

Generally, the Cameron Crazies never leave Duke basketball home games at halftime, no matter the score. When the Blue Devils enter the locker room leading by 20-plus points, Cameron Indoor Stadium's famed student section may take its lone break from standing, but all the while drooling at the ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Dave Doeren talks close victory over ECU, lessons learned

GREENVILLE -- The Wolfpack started the season 1-0 after East Carolina missed a go-ahead field goal late, giving the Wolfpack a 21-20 victory. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye was the highlight on the offensive side of the ball as he finished with 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. He displayed hard-fought runs throughout the game. The other score from the offense came from a 12-yard Thayer Thomas touchdown grab that tied the game even at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinablitz.com

Biggest Crowd Ever: Everything You Need to Know About UNC vs App State

Carolina visits Appalachian State on Saturday, Sept. 3 in just the third all-time meeting between the two in-state schools and the first game held in Boone. The Tar Heels earned a 56-16 home win over the Mountaineers in the season opener of the 1940 season. In 2019, the Mountaineers picked...
BOONE, NC
WRAL News

